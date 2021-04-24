Adsense 300×250

On Friday, a Zimbabwean military helicopter crashed into a house near the capital, Harare, killing three crew members and a boy.

The training flight crash killed two pilots, a technician, and a boy in Arcturus village, east of the capital.

According to an Air Force official, after contact with the chopper was lost, the base launched a search and rescue mission.

Zimbabwe cannot afford new military helicopters and aircraft due to Western sanctions.

Instead, the military utilizes those that have been deemed obsolete by the air force.

Air Marshal Elson Moyo, commander of the AFZ, said a “dark cloud” had submerged the air force.

“The helicopter took off from Manyame Air Force Base with two pilots and one aircraft technician on board on a general handling training sortie in the Seke-Domboshava training area,” said the air force statement.

“When contact could not be established with the aircraft, the base activated a search and rescue operation. As a result of the search and rescue effort, the aircraft wreckage was identified. We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives after the unfortunate accident.”

“The cause of the accident will be established after an air crash investigation,” Moyo said.

Moyo stated that the identities of the deceased would be released after their relatives were notified.

In November of last year, an instructor and a student pilot died when an AFZ plane crashed during a training session in Gweru, a city in the Midlands.