The weekly inflation has increased in the country by 0.50%, in comparison with last week, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) stated in a report released on Friday.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) result is based on weekly inflation of the combined consumption group, for the end of the week on May 06, said the PBS. As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group saw an increase of 17.05%

The prices of 7 items decreased, 18 items increased whereas prices of 26 items remained constant. The items, which saw a decrease in prices are eggs, LPG Cylinder, onions, potatoes, gram pulse, masoor pulse, and garlic. The commodities, which increased in prices, included chicken, bananas, wheat flour, mustard oil, beef, jaggery, sugar, mutton, bread, curd, toilet soap, tomatoes, moong pulse, milk (fresh), mash pulse, milk (powdered) and vegetable ghee (tin).

The commodities that observed no change in prices during the week under review included rice (Basmati), rice (Irri 6/9), cooking oil (loose), vegetable ghee (loose), salt, chillies, tea (packet), cooked beef, cooked daal, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, energy saver, washing soap, matchbox, petrol, diesel, and telephone call charges.