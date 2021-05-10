Double Click 728 x 90
10, 12 Exams To Be Held From June 23rd-29th: NCOC

29th May, 2021. 06:52 pm
exams

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) announced on Saturday that the exams for classes 10 and 12 will be held from June 23 to July 29.

The decision was made during the NCOC meeting, which was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar. The body expressed satisfaction with Pakistan’s present coronavirus condition.

The provinces can begin preparatory sessions for classes 10 and 12 on May 31, but they must be conducted on alternate days and with coronavirus SOPs intact, as per the forum.

The NCOC, which made vaccination necessary for teachers and other educational institution workers, said that the inoculation should be finished by June 10 in order to prevent the spread of the disease during examinations.

The forum has allowed walk-in vaccinations for teachers and other workers over the age of 18, who may get vaccinated at the nearest medical facility.

O Level Exams To Be Held From July 26:

Federal Minister Education Shafqat Mahmood had made a new announcement regarding O-level exams via Twitter.

As per the details, the British Council is being issued a special No-objection certificate (NOC) to hold special O-level exams from July 26 to August 6.

He tweeted,

“This will facilitate O-level students to start A level or FA/Fsc from September. This kind of exam in July is unprecedented and I am happy that Cambridge is arranging it.”

The federal minister expressed his concerns over the disturbed education system across Pakistan due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He wrote,

“This pandemic has created immense difficulties in all walks of life but especially in education. We have been taking difficult decisions to ensure that education/ learning continues. Every decision has pros and cons but for us the interest/welfare of students is always paramount”

 

