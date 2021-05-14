14% increase in Coronavirus cases in Karachi

Coronavirus cases in Karachi increased up to 14.32% in the last 24 hours. Sindh government is set to take strict measures to implement the already imposed SOPs at the public areas. A Statement from the Governor House on Thursday stated that due to the increasing number of cases, KDA has sealed 64 shops, and has made several arrests while owners of 369 other shops have been warned.

“People do not understand [gravity] the situation,” CM Murad Ali Shah said.

The task force experts have advised CM that all the shops, including grocery stores, were to be closed after 6 pm, applicable from Friday.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by CM, with the provincial minister and advisers Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab, Qasim Siraj Soomro, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Sindh Mushtaq Maher, and other concerned officials.

Restaurants will not offer takeaways after iftar, but home delivery services will be allowed.

It was also stated by CM, that including Sea View, other Public areas will be closed for the public. Strict measures will be taken against anyone not following the orders. The measures have been taken to curb coronavirus cases in Karachi and rest of Sindh.