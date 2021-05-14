In yet another case of sexual violence in Kasur, Punjab Police arrested a man for the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl.

As per the Police officials, the incident took place in Katlohi Kalan, Kasur, where a man raped a girl. The victim’s mother registered the case and an investigation has been started.

Imran Kishore, DPO of Kasur, told that any act of abuse against any innocent person would never be tolerated.

He further assured that justice would prevail if the accused man is found guilty and would be punished severely.

Last year also a similar case of rape was registered where a man was arrested who was alleged for the rape of six minor girls in a month.

Authorities say the suspect would lure the minor girls by using different tactics. The age of the victims, who have identified the suspect after the arrest, ranged between 10 and 12 years. The District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur was also suspended for not taking timely measures.

Before that, in 2015, officials uncovered huge pedophilia (a psychiatric disorder in which an adult or older adolescent experiences a primary or exclusive sexual attraction to prepubescent children) ring in the city, and around 280 children were sexually abused on camera by men who later blackmailed their families, threatening to leak the footage.

Police failed to act despite pleas from parents, only making detentions after clashes between relatives and authorities dragged the issue into the spotlight.

In 2018, seven girls were raped and killed before the infamous Zainab rape-murder case. Four minor boys were raped and killed in Kasur’s Chunian neighborhood last year alone.