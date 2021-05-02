2 Dead, over 160 injured due to bleacher collapse in Jerusalem

2 individuals lost their lives while over 160 have been injured due to a bleacher collapse in Jerusalem.

Authorities stated that stands containing people for Shavuot prayers collapsed in Jerusalem which resulted in the death of 2 people, including a child, and dozens injured on Sunday. According to officials, the incident has no connection with the ongoing fight between Israel and Gaza.

The synagogue located in Givat Ze’ev settlement contained 650 worshippers as the Jewish holiday of Shavuot started, said a police spokesperson. The collapsing grandstand seated a number of worshippers said Israel’s Magen Adom ambulance service. People were seen falling on top of each other in the security footage of the bleacher collapse in Jerusalem.

As of Sunday at 3:15 p.m. ET, two people had died — a 40-year-old worshiper and a 12-year-old worshiper, officials said. There were 167 people injured as of Sunday afternoon, five of whom were in critical condition and 10 who were moderately wounded, the officials said.

More than two weeks ago, 45 Jewish pilgrims lost their lives as they were crushed to death on Israel’s Mount Meron due to a stampede in a narrow passageway.