Double Click 970×250

2 Dead, over 160 injured due to bleacher collapse in Jerusalem

Shamraiz KhalidSenior Editor

17th May, 2021. 07:01 pm
Adsense 300×600
bleacher collapse in Jerusalem

2 individuals lost their lives while over 160 have been injured due to a bleacher collapse in Jerusalem.

Authorities stated that stands containing people for Shavuot prayers collapsed in Jerusalem which resulted in the death of 2 people, including a child, and dozens injured on Sunday. According to officials, the incident has no connection with the ongoing fight between Israel and Gaza.

The synagogue located in Givat Ze’ev settlement contained 650 worshippers as the Jewish holiday of Shavuot started, said a police spokesperson. The collapsing grandstand seated a number of worshippers said Israel’s Magen Adom ambulance service. People were seen falling on top of each other in the security footage of the bleacher collapse in Jerusalem.

As of Sunday at 3:15 p.m. ET, two people had died — a 40-year-old worshiper and a 12-year-old worshiper, officials said. There were 167 people injured as of Sunday afternoon, five of whom were in critical condition and 10 who were moderately wounded, the officials said.

More than two weeks ago, 45 Jewish pilgrims lost their lives as they were crushed to death on Israel’s Mount Meron due to a stampede in a narrow passageway.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Turkey Urges Pope Francis To Help Rally World Against Israel
4 hours ago
Erdogan Urges Pope Francis To Help Rally World Against Israel for atrocities in Gaza

Turkey on Monday urged Pope Francis to join Ankara in rallying the...
Saudi citizens banned from traveling to 13 countries
8 hours ago
Saudi Citizens Banned From Traveling To 13 Countries, Including India

The Saudi government has banned its citizens from traveling to 13 countries,...
Twitterati Mock Indian Right Wing As Netanyahu Did Not Thank India
13 hours ago
Twitterati Mock Indian Right Wing As Netanyahu Did Not Thank India

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked the 25 countries that supported Israel...
‘’Israel is committing reprehensible crimes under auspices of US,’’: Iran’s envoy
14 hours ago
‘Israel is committing reprehensible crimes under auspices of US,’: Iran’s envoy

Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Majid Takht...
Boris Johnson London video incident
16 hours ago
Boris Johnson Extends Support For British Jews After London Car Video Incident

The United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson, showcasing his full support...
West Bank: 2 Killed, 150 Ultra-Orthodox Jews Injured As Synagogue Stands Collapse
16 hours ago
West Bank: 2 Killed, 150 Ultra-Orthodox Jews Injured As Synagogue Stands Collapse

Israeli medics said the stands at a West Bank synagogue has collapsed,...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
43 mins ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 18th May 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given...
Gold rate in karachi
1 hour ago
Gold Rate In Karachi Today On, 18th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (18th May 2021) is being...
Turkey Urges Pope Francis To Help Rally World Against Israel
4 hours ago
Erdogan Urges Pope Francis To Help Rally World Against Israel for atrocities in Gaza

Turkey on Monday urged Pope Francis to join Ankara in rallying the...
Zahid Hafeez
5 hours ago
Israel is inflicting atrocities on Palestinians: Zahid Hafeez

Spokesperson Foreign Ministry of Pakistan, Zahid Hafeez said that Israel is inflicting...