4 lecturers killed and 13 injured in University bus blast in Afghanistan

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

30th May, 2021. 12:07 am
bus

An Alberoni University bus blown up in Afghanistan which killed four lecturers and 13 people were left injured.

The university bus was targeted in the Bagram district of Parwan province.

The bus was carrying about 20 teachers and other staff. The blast was so severe that the vehicle was completely destroyed and passengers were badly trapped in the bus after the blast.

Rescue workers evacuated the passengers from the bus and transported them to a nearby hospital, where the deaths of four lecturers were confirmed.

The blast injured 13 people, most of them being teachers and professors. According to hospital sources and reports, the death toll is expected to rise as six of the injured are in critical condition, while some teachers have lost limbs.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

