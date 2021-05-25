Afghanistan: 50 Taliban Killed In Clashes With Afghan Forces Near Kabul

The Afghan Defense Ministry says that 50 Taliban were killed fighting between government forces and the Taliban near the capital Kabul of Afghanistan.

Tensions in Afghanistan have risen since the withdrawal of US troops began on May 1, and militants are trying to seize new territory, according to the foreign news agency.

The latest clash between Afghan forces and Taliban fighters took place Sunday night in Mehtarlam, the capital of Laghman Province.

At one point during the fighting, Defense Minister and former Chief of Army Staff Yasin Zia himself came to the scene, officials said.

Yasin Zia said in a video message that “the enemy suffered heavy losses after the arrival of the troops”.

The Defense Ministry said 50 Taliban fighters were killed in the overnight fighting.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told the international news agency that they had seized 37 security checkpoints on the outskirts of the city.

Independent sources confirm the number of casualties in the violence in Afghanistan is rare, and both sides exaggerate their successes and minimize losses.

Clashes between Afghan forces and the Taliban continued Monday, displacing hundreds of people.

The attack on Mehtarlam came after the Taliban tried to gain control of the new area.

In recent days, militants have seized the Nerkh and Jalrez districts of Wardak province.

Wardak has long been used by terrorists as a gateway to the capital, Kabul, and for terror attacks.

The Taliban seized control of Barka District in northern Baghlan Province after government forces withdrew from the area.

Rumours are circulating about the Taliban’s campaign of attacks that they are waiting for the complete withdrawal of US troops before escalating tensions in Afghan cities.