Asia Cup 2021 Postponed For Straight 2 Years

The Asia Cup 2021 has officially been postponed for two years and now will be held in 2023.

As per the details, the decision of postponing the tournament is due to the packed international schedule and coronavirus pandemic, forcing the Asian Cricket Council to reschedule it.

ACC said in a media release that

“The ACC Executive Board, in face of the risks and restrictions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, had made the difficult decision to postpone the Asia Cup 2020 to 2021. Since then, the ACC has been working with its participants and stakeholders to try and ensure that the event is held in the year.”

“However, on account of a packed FTP, it has been concluded that there is no practical window in the year when all the teams would be available to participate. The Board has accordingly considered the matter very carefully and determined that the only way ahead would be to postpone the event. It would therefore only be feasible for this edition of the tournament to be held in 2023 as there is already an Asia Cup in 2022. Dates for the same will be confirmed in due course.”

Earlier this month, the Sri Lankan Cricket Board had announced the postponement of the Asia Cup 2021.

According to the details, the Asia Cup was earlier scheduled to be held in June, however, Ashley de Silva, Sri Lanka Cricket CEO, said that it will be difficult to host the tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the prevailing situation, it will not be possible to play the tournament in June this year,” De Silva said.

PCB had earlier confirmed that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Asia Cup has been postponed to 2022.

“PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani briefed the BoG on matters relating to the International Cricket Council as well as this year’s ICC T20 World Cup and the ACC Asia Cup, which has now been postponed to 2022,” read a statement from the PCB.

However, nothing was said by the Sri Lankan Cricket Board on the tournament.

It should be mentioned here that the Asia Cup has been postponed for the second time. Earlier the tournament was postponed in 2020 due to coronavirus, for that, ACC had decided to host it in June 2021.