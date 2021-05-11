Babar Azam achieves impressive record after Test victory over Zimbabwe

Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam is the first captain of the national side to win four opening Test matches since he was handed the tough job. This is the sixth consecutive series win for Pakistan after the green shirts’ clean sweep against Zimbabwe in the two-match Test series. It is also the sixth time since 1952 that Pakistan has won six or more consecutive series.

Pakistan won against South Africa in Tests and T20Is at the latter’s home turf earlier this year and then landed another T20I and ODI series win at Zimbabwe. Pakistan won 13 straight series in 2011-12, nine consecutive series in 2015-16, eight successive series in 2001-02 and six straight series in 1993-94 and 2017-18.

Babar the number-one ranked ODI batsman will have his chance to get back to his run-scoring form, as he captains Pakistan against the West Indies and Bangladesh in August and September, respectively.

During the 2020-21 cricket calendar, Pakistan played nine Tests, six ODIs and 19 T20Is in the 10-month period under Covid-19 restrictions and protocols.

The team has played well in most, retaining its number four spot in the T20I rankings while managing to secure the fifth spot in the Test rankings. Pakistan also currently owns second place behind England in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

Furthermore, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani congratulated on the successful Africa tour and also thanked the players and support staff for continuing the tough and demanding Covid-19 protocols.

“On behalf of the Pakistan cricket fans, I want to congratulate the Pakistan men’s cricket team on completing successful tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe,” he said.

“The young and talented side through their performances under a blossoming and skilful captain and a committed and knowledgeable backroom staff have shown they are heading in the right direction. Nonetheless, a lot of work still needs to be done if they have to achieve their objective of featuring in the top three across all formats by 2023.,” added the PCB chairperson.

However, Mani said if Pakistan wanted to become “world beaters” they would have to endlessly raise the quality of their cricket.

He also valued the Pakistani cricketers for their spirit when it comes to bio-secure environments.

“We have recently seen the impact of bio-secure environments on some international cricketers, but our players have shown tremendous resilience, mental toughness and focus during the past 10 months in which they clearly developed team unity and harmony that also helped them in their on-field performances,” he said.

Pakistan’s next international series is in three Super League ODIs and three T20Is against England from 8-20 July, followed by the tour to the West Indies.