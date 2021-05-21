Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood has said that e-commerce company Amazon has confirmed that it added Pakistan to its seller list.

Announcing the development, he said in a tweet: “Further to my previous tweet, today Amazon has confirmed that Pakistan has been added to its Sellers’ List. It is a big accomplishment for our E-Commerce & will open up vast opportunities for a new breed of young men & women entrepreneurs. We congratulate everyone involved.”

Pakistan has received approval from Amazon to Register Pakistan in the verified Amazon seller list.

A new renewed countries list will be issued on Amazon’s official website in the next 12-24 hours.

Moreover, made in Pakistan products will now be available to millions of consumers globally.

According to further reports, the tech giant had also registered an office in Pakistan under the name Amazon Data Services Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd.

Paul Andrew Macpherson, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), would serve as the CEO of the office.

Also, SAPM Shahbaz Gill has expressed satisfaction after the huge achievement gained by Pakistan. In his tweet, Gill said that with this development, Pakistan has joined the global market and will now create billions of investment and employment opportunities.

Moreover, the government has proposed adding Pakistan Post to the list of global e-commerce giant Amazon’s delivery partners for parcels within the country.

However, after Pakistan’s inclusion, the sellers would have to focus on the quality of their products. The items sold will be refundable in case of any complaint.