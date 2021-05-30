Indian Army Chief General Manoj Makand Nirvana has said that a ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) is the first step towards normalizing India-Pakistan relations.

“We would like the ceasefire to continue,” he said.

The Indian Army Chief said that the ceasefire has definitely improved the security situation, benefiting the citizens living in the border areas.

It may be recalled that on February 25 this year, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India agreed to address each other’s fundamental issues and concerns, which lead to disturbance of peace and violence.

The two sides agreed to adhere strictly to all agreements, treaties, and ceasefires on the LOC and all other sectors.

Both sides stressed that the existing hotline communication procedures and border flag meetings would be used to resolve any unforeseen situations and misunderstandings.