Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was sworn in as a member of the Punjab Assembly after 2 years and 10 months.

Acting Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari has taken oath from Chaudhry Nisar.

It may be recalled that in the 2018 general elections, Chaudhry Nisar was elected as a member from Rawalpindi constituency PP-10 as an independent but he did not take an oath.

On May 24, Chaudhry Nisar had reached the Punjab Assembly to take an oath of membership after 3 years, but could not take an oath due to the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Note that Chaudhry Nisar, who was once a close confidante of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, had virtually said goodbye to the PML-N since his relations with the latter strained in 2017 over differences.