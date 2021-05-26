Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Takes Oath As Punjab MPA After More Than 2 years

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

26th May, 2021. 04:39 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Takes Oath As Punjab MPA After More Than 2 years

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was sworn in as a member of the Punjab Assembly after 2 years and 10 months.

Acting Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari has taken oath from Chaudhry Nisar.

It may be recalled that in the 2018 general elections, Chaudhry Nisar was elected as a member from Rawalpindi constituency PP-10 as an independent but he did not take an oath.

On May 24, Chaudhry Nisar had reached the Punjab Assembly to take an oath of membership after 3 years, but could not take an oath due to the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Note that Chaudhry Nisar, who was once a close confidante of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, had virtually said goodbye to the PML-N since his relations with the latter strained in 2017 over differences.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Insaf Sehat Sahulat Card
37 mins ago
PM Imran Ensures health insurance To All Citizens Under Insaf Sehat Sahulat Card

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Wednesday (today) said that ensures the...
Samuel E. Wright
1 hour ago
Samuel E. Wright, Known For Voicing The Little Mermaid’s Crab, Dies Due To Prostate Cancer

Samuel E. Wright, the famed voice-over man behind the crab from Disney’s The...
Sony aims to connect 1 billion users via entertainment services
1 hour ago
Sony aims to connect 1 billion users via entertainment services

Tech giant Sony Group Corp. said today that it aims to connect...
Pakistan Stock Market Has Made History, Crosses 1 Billion Shares
1 hour ago
Pakistan Stock Market Makes History, Crosses 1 Billion Shares

More than 1 billion shares have been traded in the Pakistan stock...
1 hour ago
Actress Saheefa Jabbar Just Can’t Wait To Be A Mom

Pakistan's emerging actress Saheefa Jabbar, who had tied the knot privately in...
Officer Who Foiled Grand Mosque Attack Calls On Saudi Foreign Minister
1 hour ago
Officer Who Foiled Grand Mosque Attack Calls On Saudi Foreign Minister

During the Friday sermon last Friday, a man tried to climb the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Insaf Sehat Sahulat Card
37 mins ago
PM Imran Ensures health insurance To All Citizens Under Insaf Sehat Sahulat Card

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Wednesday (today) said that ensures the...
Imran Abbas Ushna Shah
38 mins ago
Imran Abbas and Ushna Shah shed light on their wedding rumours

Pakistani actors Imran Abbas and Ushna Shah created their marriage scandal through...
Samuel E. Wright
1 hour ago
Samuel E. Wright, Known For Voicing The Little Mermaid’s Crab, Dies Due To Prostate Cancer

Samuel E. Wright, the famed voice-over man behind the crab from Disney’s The...
Sony aims to connect 1 billion users via entertainment services
1 hour ago
Sony aims to connect 1 billion users via entertainment services

Tech giant Sony Group Corp. said today that it aims to connect...