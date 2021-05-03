Adsense 970×250

Coronavirus: President Dr. Arif Alvi urges masses to adopt SOPs

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

03rd May, 2021. 12:12 pm
Adsense 300×600
President Arif Alvi
Adsense 300×250

President Dr. Arif Alvi has once again appealed to the masses to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to the details, the President in his tweet while urging people to follow health protocols also highlighted the role of religious scholars in guiding the masses.

He wrote:

I continue to appeal to all Pakistanis to follow the directions of NCOC regarding SOPs and all outside gatherings. Bazaars are the most important, but directions are also for Masajid, Imambargahs, Taraveehs, Majalis & processions. Ulema carry a bigger burden to guide the people.

On the other hand, the State Health Minister Dr. Faisal Sultan has said that 150, 000 are being administered on daily basis and our target is to take to 300,000. The Special Assistant said the government has pursued a well-thought-out strategy to procure the vaccine and so far deals for thirty million doses have been signed, terming it as satisfactory.

He said nineteen million doses will be received by June this year.  He clarified that we are not relying on donations but ninety percent of the vaccine doses are being purchased.

The Special Assistant said that local filling of single-dose CanSino vaccine is about to begin in the country.

He said that three million doses of this vaccine will be prepared at the National Institute of Health per month. This, he said, will reduce our dependence on the imported doses.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

New Zealand
31 mins ago
New Zealand becomes the No.1 Ranked ICC ODI team

New Zealand have grabbed the top position in the new ICC ODI...
Dr. Faisal Sultan
1 hour ago
“Govt. Not relying on donations, 90% of vaccine doses being purchased”: Dr Faisal Sultan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Health Dr Faisal Sultan...
1 hour ago
Billie Eilish Opens Up About sexual exploitation of minors, says “it’s everywhere”

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish opens up about the widespread sexual abuse of...
2 hours ago
Selena Gomez to essay the role of a ‘social media star’ in new film

American singer, actress, and producer Selena Gomez is all set to essay...
Bangladesh Speedboat accident
2 hours ago
Bangladesh: Speedboat capsizes Off In Padma river Leaving 25 dead, several missing

At least 25 people were reportedly killed as a speedboat overturned after...
PSX
2 hours ago
Jittery trend in Stock Market: PSX expected to witness uncertainties this week

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is unlikely to escape the tough time...

Recent News

New Zealand
31 mins ago
New Zealand becomes the No.1 Ranked ICC ODI team

New Zealand have grabbed the top position in the new ICC ODI...
Dr. Faisal Sultan
1 hour ago
“Govt. Not relying on donations, 90% of vaccine doses being purchased”: Dr Faisal Sultan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Health Dr Faisal Sultan...
1 hour ago
Billie Eilish Opens Up About sexual exploitation of minors, says “it’s everywhere”

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish opens up about the widespread sexual abuse of...
2 hours ago
Selena Gomez to essay the role of a ‘social media star’ in new film

American singer, actress, and producer Selena Gomez is all set to essay...