Coronavirus: President Dr. Arif Alvi urges masses to adopt SOPs

President Dr. Arif Alvi has once again appealed to the masses to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to the details, the President in his tweet while urging people to follow health protocols also highlighted the role of religious scholars in guiding the masses.

He wrote:

I continue to appeal to all Pakistanis to follow the directions of NCOC regarding SOPs and all outside gatherings. Bazaars are the most important, but directions are also for Masajid, Imambargahs, Taraveehs, Majalis & processions. Ulema carry a bigger burden to guide the people.

On the other hand, the State Health Minister Dr. Faisal Sultan has said that 150, 000 are being administered on daily basis and our target is to take to 300,000. The Special Assistant said the government has pursued a well-thought-out strategy to procure the vaccine and so far deals for thirty million doses have been signed, terming it as satisfactory.

He said nineteen million doses will be received by June this year. He clarified that we are not relying on donations but ninety percent of the vaccine doses are being purchased.

The Special Assistant said that local filling of single-dose CanSino vaccine is about to begin in the country.

He said that three million doses of this vaccine will be prepared at the National Institute of Health per month. This, he said, will reduce our dependence on the imported doses.