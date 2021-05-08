Double Click 970×250

COVID-19 India: More than 4,000 deaths in a day, India faces further devastation due to coronavirus

Web DeskWeb Editor

08th May, 2021. 10:11 pm
Adsense 300×600
covid 19 india

NEW DELHI: According to government data, India on Saturday recorded more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths in a day. Since the Pandemic has started India’s overall death toll has reached 238,270, with daily addition of 4,187. Whereas the addition of another 401,078 new cases in 24 hours taking its caseload to nearly 21.9 million.

Experts have expressed doubts about the official death toll, fearing that India may not hit a peak in its current surge until the end of May. While the situation in major cities like New Delhi and Mumbai is now stabilising, with the extra supplies of oxygen being sent and new hospital beds opened up, coronavirus is now pacing up in southern states and rural areas.

The major IT hub, Bangalore including Karnataka, has ordered a two-week state-wide lockdown from Monday in a bid to halt the spread of the virus. Bangalore, which saw 1,907 coronavirus deaths in April, has recorded more than 950 just in the first seven days of May.

Lack of oxygen and critical care beds are being blamed for the dramatic rise in the death rate on daily basis. A metropolis of 9 million people, Bangalore has imposed its own regulations however this has not stopped the bleak statistics.

Furthermore, coronavirus cases and deaths have shot up in West Bengal state considering its election, which turned into massive rallies organized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party and that of his arch-rival, Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The foremost town, Kolkata, additionally has a crucial scarcity of oxygen and beds.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Afghanistan: Bomb Blast Near Girls School In Kabul Kills At Least 40
21 mins ago
Afghanistan: Bomb Blast Near Girls School In Kabul Kills At Least 40

A blast near a secondary school in the Afghan capital, Kabul, killed...
Kate Middleton Hold Still
7 hours ago
Kate Middleton’s ‘Hold Still’ photo book launched

Kate Middleton on Friday released the photobook "Hold Still" which consists of...
Iran Supreme Leader
8 hours ago
‘Fight against Israel is a Public duty’, says Iran Supreme Leader

"Israel is nothing but a “terrorist garrison” against the innocent Palestinians," says...
Al Aqsa Mosque Clashes
9 hours ago
Al Aqsa Mosque: Israeli Police Hurt Scores of Palestinians As Tensions Over Jerusalem Mount

More than 200 Palestinians and around twenty Israeli police officers have sustained...
"History Will Remember When India Was Dying Modi Was Playing Flute"
22 hours ago
“History Will Remember When India Was Dying Modi Was Playing Flute”

The US broadcaster has published a report on the Modi government's preference...
India's Ex-SC Judge Markandey Katju Observes Fast In Solidarity With Muslims
1 day ago
India’s Ex-SC Judge Markandey Katju Observes Fast In Solidarity With Muslims

India's Former Supreme Court Judge Markandey Katju on Thursday has announced on...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Afghanistan: Bomb Blast Near Girls School In Kabul Kills At Least 40
21 mins ago
Afghanistan: Bomb Blast Near Girls School In Kabul Kills At Least 40

A blast near a secondary school in the Afghan capital, Kabul, killed...
Eid ul Fitr Pakistan
25 mins ago
Eid ul Fitr Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet on Wednesday for sighting of Shawwal moon

Central Ruet e Hilal Committee to meet in Islamabad Meeting to be...
Eid ul fitr holidays 2021
40 mins ago
Eid holidays notification 2021: NCOC announced Eid Holidays from May 10th-15th

Eid holidays notification 2021: The government of Sindh announced Eid holidays throughout...
Evicting Parents Is A Punishable Offense, Ordinance Issued
42 mins ago
Evicting Parents Is A Punishable Offense, Ordinance Issued

Evicting parents will be punishable by up to one year in prison,...