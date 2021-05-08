COVID-19 India: More than 4,000 deaths in a day, India faces further devastation due to coronavirus

NEW DELHI: According to government data, India on Saturday recorded more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths in a day. Since the Pandemic has started India’s overall death toll has reached 238,270, with daily addition of 4,187. Whereas the addition of another 401,078 new cases in 24 hours taking its caseload to nearly 21.9 million.

Experts have expressed doubts about the official death toll, fearing that India may not hit a peak in its current surge until the end of May. While the situation in major cities like New Delhi and Mumbai is now stabilising, with the extra supplies of oxygen being sent and new hospital beds opened up, coronavirus is now pacing up in southern states and rural areas.

The major IT hub, Bangalore including Karnataka, has ordered a two-week state-wide lockdown from Monday in a bid to halt the spread of the virus. Bangalore, which saw 1,907 coronavirus deaths in April, has recorded more than 950 just in the first seven days of May.

Lack of oxygen and critical care beds are being blamed for the dramatic rise in the death rate on daily basis. A metropolis of 9 million people, Bangalore has imposed its own regulations however this has not stopped the bleak statistics.

Furthermore, coronavirus cases and deaths have shot up in West Bengal state considering its election, which turned into massive rallies organized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party and that of his arch-rival, Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The foremost town, Kolkata, additionally has a crucial scarcity of oxygen and beds.