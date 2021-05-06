CSS 2020 result announced, Maheen Hassan tops the exam

The Federal Public Service Commission on Thursday announced the results of the written examinations of the Central Superior Services (CSS) 2020.
According to the statistics issued by the FPSC, 1.9% of candidates were successful.
Out of a total of 18,553 candidates who sat the exams, 376 passed. Whereas 364 Candidates finally qualified after Viva Voce.
Successful candidates include 226 male and 138 female candidates.
Male Candidates: 226
Female Candidates: 138
Pass Percentage of Finally Qualified Candidates: 1.9%
Candidates Recommended for Appointment: 221
Male Candidates: 142
Female Candidates: 79
Competitive Examination (CSS) 2020 – Final Result
Congratulations to All Allocated Candidates.
