Double Click 970×250

CSS 2020 result announced, Maheen Hassan tops the exam

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

06th May, 2021. 04:54 pm
Adsense 300×600
CSS 2020 result announced, Maheen Hassan tops the exam

The Federal Public Service Commission on Thursday announced the results of the written examinations of the Central Superior Services (CSS) 2020.

According to the statistics issued by the FPSC, 1.9% of candidates were successful.

Out of a total of 18,553 candidates who sat the exams, 376 passed. Whereas 364 Candidates finally qualified after Viva Voce.

Successful candidates include 226 male and 138 female candidates.

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

Dr. Kamal Munir
4 days ago
Dr. Kamal Munir appointed Pro-VC of the University of Cambridge

Pakistani-born Dr. Kamal Munir has been appointed Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Cambridge University UK,...
exams
1 week ago
BISE Gujranwala: Date Sheet Issued For Matric Annual Exams 2021

On Tuesday, the Gujranwala Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) issued...
Karachi University
1 week ago
COVID-19: KU suspends physical classes, exams till 17th May

The University of Karachi (KU) has suspended on campus classes till 17th...
O A level exam
2 weeks ago
IHC Dismisses Petition Demanding Suspension Of A and O level exams

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a writ petition demanding the suspension...
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?
2 weeks ago
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?

Learning a foreign language is a fun experience and has positive effects...
Asim Azhar Shafqat Mahmood
3 weeks ago
Asim Azhar Once Again Requests Shafqat Mahmood To Cancel Exams 2021

After Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood updated about the board exams...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Sindh public transport to remain closed
33 mins ago
Sindh Announces Closure of Public Transport From May 8-16

Transport Minister Awais Qadir Shah has on Thursday announced the closure of...
49 mins ago
Queen Elizabeth Launches Her Own Beer Range In Two Variations

Queen Elizabeth has launched her own beer range, Sandringham Estate has announced...
'Board exams to begin after June 15 in Pakistan,' announces Shafqat Mahmood
55 mins ago
‘Board exams to begin after June 15 in Pakistan,’ announces Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday said...
Kriti Sanon
60 mins ago
Actress Kriti Sanon misses her time on sets amidst the ongoing pandemic

Bollywood's stunning actress Kriti Sanon is "craving to be on the sets"...