The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has denied the possibility of rain in Karachi during the cyclonic weather conditions, forecasting extreme heat in Karachi on Sunday.

Cyclone Tauktae is forecast to make landfall as a ‘very strong’ cyclonic storm on Tuesday off the coast of Gujarat, India.

Sardar Sarfaraz, Director PMD, has stated that the maximum temperature in the city will rise to 42 to 43 degrees Celsius during the hot weather season.

The Arabian Sea Cyclone Tauktae poses no threat to Pakistan’s coastal regions, including Karachi, according to a weather official.

The weather in Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirabad will be extremely hot, with dusty winds blowing in the region.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Sunday that people in Karachi are experiencing hot weather, with temperatures reaching 42 degrees Celsius in the port city.

Dusty winds swirling at 39 kilometers per hour in the port city and surrounding areas, while the Met Office forecasts extreme hot and humid conditions in the city for the next three days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), “Presently the winds blowing at 39 KM wind speed that could enhance up to 48 kilometers per hour today.”

Earlier, Cyclone Tauktae “is likely to intensify further” during the next 18-24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department warned on Saturday night.

PMD said in an advisory posted on its website that during the next 18-24 hours, Tauktae is likely to transform into a “Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS)”.

According to the details, the cyclone may move further in the northwest direction and will reach Gujrat on May 18’s afternoon or evening.

The Cyclonic Storm “TAUKTAE” has tracked Northwestward at a speed of 18 Km and lay centered at 2100 PST of 15 May 2021 near latitude 14.5N and longitude 72.8E, at a distance of about 1310 km south-southeast of Karachi.

“Maximum sustained winds around the system center are 100-120 kmph gusting to 140 kmph,” the advisory said.