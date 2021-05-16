Double Click 970×250

Cyclone Tauktae poses no threat to Pakistan’s coastal regions, including Karachi

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

16th May, 2021. 07:13 pm
Adsense 300×600
Cyclone Tauktae

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has denied the possibility of rain in Karachi during the cyclonic weather conditions, forecasting extreme heat in Karachi on Sunday.

Cyclone Tauktae is forecast to make landfall as a ‘very strong’ cyclonic storm on Tuesday off the coast of Gujarat, India.

Sardar Sarfaraz, Director PMD, has stated that the maximum temperature in the city will rise to 42 to 43 degrees Celsius during the hot weather season.

The Arabian Sea Cyclone Tauktae poses no threat to Pakistan’s coastal regions, including Karachi, according to a weather official.

The weather in Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirabad will be extremely hot, with dusty winds blowing in the region.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Sunday that people in Karachi are experiencing hot weather, with temperatures reaching 42 degrees Celsius in the port city.

Dusty winds swirling at 39 kilometers per hour in the port city and surrounding areas, while the Met Office forecasts extreme hot and humid conditions in the city for the next three days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), “Presently the winds blowing at 39 KM wind speed that could enhance up to 48 kilometers per hour today.”

Earlier, Cyclone Tauktae “is likely to intensify further” during the next 18-24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department warned on Saturday night.

PMD said in an advisory posted on its website that during the next 18-24 hours, Tauktae is likely to transform into a “Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS)”.

According to the details, the cyclone may move further in the northwest direction and will reach Gujrat on May 18’s afternoon or evening.

The Cyclonic Storm “TAUKTAE” has tracked Northwestward at a speed of 18 Km and lay centered at 2100 PST of 15 May 2021 near latitude 14.5N and longitude 72.8E, at a distance of about 1310 km south-southeast of Karachi.

“Maximum sustained winds around the system center are 100-120 kmph gusting to 140 kmph,” the advisory said.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Imran Khan receives call from Malaysian ex PM
48 seconds ago
PM Khan Receives Telephone Call From Dr. Mahathir Mohamad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has recieved a telephone call from former Malaysian...
Imran Khan
27 mins ago
PM to hold meeting of government & party members tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold a meeting at the Prime Minister's...
Cyclone Tauktae
52 mins ago
Cyclone Tauktae: Pakistan Meteorological Department issues 7th alert

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday has issued a seventh alert...
Shah Mahmood Qureshi
1 hour ago
FM Qureshi, U.S. Secretary of State discuss bilateral relations

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke with U.S. Secretary of State...
Hania Aamir Palestine
2 hours ago
Why Hania Aamir Feels Ashamed Of Herself?

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir on Sunday cried her heart out on Instagram...
Bella Hadid
2 hours ago
I stand with my Palestinian brothers and sisters: Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid, who has been extensively using her large following on Instagram...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Imran Khan receives call from Malaysian ex PM
48 seconds ago
PM Khan Receives Telephone Call From Dr. Mahathir Mohamad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has recieved a telephone call from former Malaysian...
Imran Khan
27 mins ago
PM to hold meeting of government & party members tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold a meeting at the Prime Minister's...
Cyclone Tauktae
52 mins ago
Cyclone Tauktae: Pakistan Meteorological Department issues 7th alert

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday has issued a seventh alert...
Shah Mahmood Qureshi
1 hour ago
FM Qureshi, U.S. Secretary of State discuss bilateral relations

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke with U.S. Secretary of State...