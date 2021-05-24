Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

‘Deep Pockets’: American Newspaper Publishes Attack Ad Against Top Pro-Palestinian Models

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

24th May, 2021. 04:06 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
'Deep Pockets': American Newspaper Publishes Attack Ad Against Top Pro-Palestinian Models

American newspaper The New York Times published a full-page attack ad this week condemning Palestinian-American model Bella Hadid, her sister Gigi Hadid and British Albanian pop star Dua Lipa for expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The headline read, “Bella, Gigi and Dua, “Hamas calls for a second Holocaust. Condemn them now.” The ad was in the form of a letter to three prominent stars. The ad was organized, produced and paid for by Rabbi Shamouli Boutich, head of the World Values Network.

The ad, which appeared in the newspaper’s main section on Saturday, called Dua Lipa and the Hadid sisters “mega influencers” who “accused Israel of genocide” and “defamed the Jewish state.”

Image

British Albanian pop star Dua Lipa has criticized the organization for keeping records on her social media account and accusing it of being pro-Palestinian and anti-Semitic.

Dua Lipa wrote in a lengthy text to her Twitter and Instagram followers, “I utterly reject the false and appalling accusations.”

“This is the price you pay for defending Palestinian human rights against an Israeli government whose actions both Human Rights Watch and the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem accuse of persecution and discrimination,” she added.

British Albanian pop star Dua Lipa, who is dating Bella and Gigi Hadid’s younger brother Anwar Hadid, said “The World Values Network are shamelessly using my name to advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods… I stand in solidarity with all oppressed people and reject all forms of racism.”

It is noteworthy that after the Israeli Defense Forces raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque and tried to forcibly evict the Palestinians living in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of Jerusalem, tensions in the area had spread, after which Israel annexed the Palestinian territories in Gaza.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Friday that the death toll since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas had risen to 248, including 66 children and 39 women.

Many celebrities have posted pro-Palestinian messages on social media, including singer Zayn Malik, and actor Mark Ruffalo.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Hamas holds military parade
6 mins ago
Defiantly, Hamas holds military parade with appearance of top leader

Gaza City - In a defiant show of strength after their 11-day...
Europe, US Condemn Belarus Over 'Accusation Of Hijacking' Passenger Plan
18 mins ago
Europe, US Condemn Belarus Over ‘Accusation Of Hijacking’ Passenger Plan

Europe and the United States have condemned the forced landing of a...
George Floyd One Year Memorial
19 mins ago
George Floyd: Family Gathers To Mark First Anniversary In Fight For Racial Justice

Ahead of the first death anniversary of George Floyd, who was choked...
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
3 hours ago
US Remains committed to giving Israel the means to defend itself: US Secretary Of State

Amidst a tone of criticism and questions from the United States after lending...
Bahrain suspends flights from Pakistan
3 hours ago
Bahrain Suspends Entry of Travellers From Pakistan, Other 4 Countries

The Civil Aviation Affairs of Bahrain has imposed a travel ban on...
Depression Over East Central Bay Of Bengal Turned Into Cyclone Storm
3 hours ago
Depression Over East Central Bay Of Bengal Turned Into Cyclone Storm

The Deep Depression over the east-central of the Bay of Bengal turned...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Hina Altaf
4 mins ago
Hina Altaf Gives Major Bossy Vibes In This Peach Outfit With A Jocular Caption

Hina Altaf is one of the most gorgeous young actresses in the...
Hamas holds military parade
6 mins ago
Defiantly, Hamas holds military parade with appearance of top leader

Gaza City - In a defiant show of strength after their 11-day...
Europe, US Condemn Belarus Over 'Accusation Of Hijacking' Passenger Plan
18 mins ago
Europe, US Condemn Belarus Over ‘Accusation Of Hijacking’ Passenger Plan

Europe and the United States have condemned the forced landing of a...
George Floyd One Year Memorial
19 mins ago
George Floyd: Family Gathers To Mark First Anniversary In Fight For Racial Justice

Ahead of the first death anniversary of George Floyd, who was choked...