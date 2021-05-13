Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa offered Eid prayers with troops at the Line of Control (LoC).

According to the statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on the occasion, he prayed for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan.

The Media Wing of the Pakistan Military said that the Army Chief hailed the morale and devotion of troops and their operational preparedness.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said security, safety, and well-being of the people of Pakistan is our responsibility. He said Pakistan Army will do everything to live up to the expectations of the nation.

The Army Chief especially paid tributes to martyrs of Pakistan for their sacrifices. He said we take pride to be on duty as soldiers and defend the motherland irrespective of the front or occasion.

He said on this Eid day, we must not forget the valiant struggle of the brave people of Kashmir.

He said it is time to end the human tragedy in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and resolve the dispute as per aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the UN resolutions.