Eid Holidays 2021: What will remain open?

Committee formed by the NCOC to enforce SOPs

Curbs to remain in place from May 8-16

Eid Holidays 2021: Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, and just like every year, citizens are heading to shopping malls and bazaars to get ready for the holy festival. However, due to the alarming rise in COVID-19 infections among the citizens, the government has launched a 9-day “STAY HOME-STAY SAFE — Eid-ul-Fitr-2021 from 8-16 May 2021” campaign.

The aim of this campaign is to curb the virus spread. To ensure implementation of COVID-19 SOPs, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has formed monitoring teams on a federal, provincial and local level to be active during 8th-16th May.

Food outlets will be allowed to operate but can only provide takeaway and delivery. From May 8th to 16th, all the businesses will remain closed with the exception of grocery stores, pharmacies, petrol pumps, and bakeries, etc. A complete ban on local tourism will be observed. Tourist spots, parks, shopping malls, hotels, and restaurants — for both indoor and outdoor dining — will remain closed.

Although, citizens of Gilgit Baltistan can return to their areas.