Eid holidays notification 2021: NCOC announced Eid Holidays from May 10th-15th

Eid holidays notification 2021: The government of Sindh announced Eid holidays throughout the province from May 10th to 15th.

“The Government of Sindh declares 10th to 15th May, 2021 (Monday-Saturday) as public holidays on the occasion of holy festival of Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 throughout the province of Sindh for all government offices, autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under administrative control of government of Sindh,” read the notification issued by the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department.

The notification said essential services and departments as well as offices engaged in prevention and control of COVID-19 emergency will not be able to avail the holidays.