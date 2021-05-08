Double Click 970×250

Eid holidays notification 2021: NCOC announced Eid Holidays from May 10th-15th

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

08th May, 2021. 10:16 pm
Adsense 300×600
Eid ul fitr holidays 2021

Eid holidays notification 2021: The government of Sindh announced Eid holidays throughout the province from May 10th to 15th.

Eid holidays notification 2021

“The Government of Sindh declares 10th to 15th May, 2021 (Monday-Saturday) as public holidays on the occasion of holy festival of Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 throughout the province of Sindh for all government offices, autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under administrative control of government of Sindh,” read the notification issued by the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department.

The notification said essential services and departments as well as offices engaged in prevention and control of COVID-19 emergency will not be able to avail the holidays.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Afghanistan: Bomb Blast Near Girls School In Kabul Kills At Least 40
21 mins ago
Afghanistan: Bomb Blast Near Girls School In Kabul Kills At Least 40

A blast near a secondary school in the Afghan capital, Kabul, killed...
Eid ul Fitr Pakistan
25 mins ago
Eid ul Fitr Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet on Wednesday for sighting of Shawwal moon

Central Ruet e Hilal Committee to meet in Islamabad Meeting to be...
Evicting Parents Is A Punishable Offense, Ordinance Issued
42 mins ago
Evicting Parents Is A Punishable Offense, Ordinance Issued

Evicting parents will be punishable by up to one year in prison,...
covid 19 india
45 mins ago
COVID-19 India: More than 4,000 deaths in a day, India faces further devastation due to coronavirus

NEW DELHI: According to government data, India on Saturday recorded more than...
Kangana Ranaut Calls COVID-19 "Small Time Flu" After Testing Positive
59 mins ago
Kangana Ranaut Calls COVID-19 “Small Time Flu” After Testing Positive

The most controversial actress of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut has contracted  Covid-19 as...
Weekly Inflation
1 hour ago
0.50% increase in Weekly inflation: Pakistan Bureau of Statistics

The weekly inflation has increased in the country by 0.50%, in comparison...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Afghanistan: Bomb Blast Near Girls School In Kabul Kills At Least 40
21 mins ago
Afghanistan: Bomb Blast Near Girls School In Kabul Kills At Least 40

A blast near a secondary school in the Afghan capital, Kabul, killed...
Eid ul Fitr Pakistan
25 mins ago
Eid ul Fitr Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet on Wednesday for sighting of Shawwal moon

Central Ruet e Hilal Committee to meet in Islamabad Meeting to be...
Evicting Parents Is A Punishable Offense, Ordinance Issued
42 mins ago
Evicting Parents Is A Punishable Offense, Ordinance Issued

Evicting parents will be punishable by up to one year in prison,...
covid 19 india
45 mins ago
COVID-19 India: More than 4,000 deaths in a day, India faces further devastation due to coronavirus

NEW DELHI: According to government data, India on Saturday recorded more than...