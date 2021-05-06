According to the officials of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the new moon of Shawwal, 1442 AH will be seen on the crossing conjunction point at 00-01 PST on 12 May 2021. The Shawwal moon will most likely be sighted on Thursday evening, May 13th, and Eid-ul-Fitr date will fall on Friday, May 14.

“As of now, there is no chance of Shawwal moon sighting on the evening of 12 May, 29th of Ramadan. The weather is most likely to be clear or partly cloudy in different parts of the country on the evening of May 12,” stated PMD official.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s meeting has been scheduled for May 12 for the moon sighting. Meetings of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal committees would also commence for amassing proof of Eid-ul-Fitr date and moon sighting.