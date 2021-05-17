Faisal Edhi to help Palestine, files for visa application

Pakistani philanthropist Faisal Edhi has announced that he has submitted a visa request with the Palestinian embassy in Pakistan in order to fly to Palestine and help the country that is under attack by the Israeli forces.

“We want to take part in the relief work in Palestine via the Edhi Foundation. Five people, including my son Saad Edhi [and myself], will be going to Palestine,” Faisal stated on Monday. He said that he will be going to Palestine via Egypt, adding that he has applied for a visa for the country.

The son of famed humanitarian Abdul Sattar Edhi and chairman of the Edhi Foundation stated that representatives of his company met with the Palestinian envoy in Islamabad and have been informed that there may be an immediate need for drug treatments within the war-torn country.

Faisal stated that his organization will purchase meals and medication from Egypt, including that the foundation has set apart finances of “Rs25-30 million” for the purpose.

“We do not want any support from the government as we will do everything with the help of people,” vowed Edhi. However, he added that the five people visiting the country will be in touch with the Pakistani embassy in Cairo.

Regarding the period of his trip, Faisal stated that the choice can be taken as soon as the group reaches Palestine and assesses the scenario there.

Nearly 200 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks

Israeli airstrikes hammered the Gaza Strip Monday after a week of violence that has killed almost two hundred Palestinians, despite worldwide calls for de-escalation.

Before dawn, within the area of only a few miles, dozens of Israeli strikes bombarded the crowded coastal Palestinian enclave controlled by Hamas, according to AFP journalists and the army.

Flames lit up the sky as extreme explosions shook Gaza city, sparking significant electricity cuts and damaging loads of buildings, the local government said. Furthermore, no casualties have been immediately reported.

The renewed strikes come a day after 42 Palestinians in Gaza — which includes at least 8 kids and doctors were killed, according to the health ministry.

This is getting worse every day as the death toll within the enclave since the bombardments began has amounted to hundreds.

In total, 197 Palestinians were killed in Gaza, consisting of at least fifty eight kids, and more than 1, 200 wounded since Israel released its air campaign in opposition to Hamas on May 10, according to the authorities there.