Based on recent survey results, China’s population growth is the lowest in decades. Families in China are now allowed to have up to three children.

BBC reported on Monday that China has ended its two-child only policy for families. According to the seventh national population census, Chinese mothers gave birth to 12 million babies last year, down from 14.65 million in 2019, marking an 18 per cent decline year on year, as said by the South China Morning Post in their report.

The results of the census were released in May 2021 and it took place in November and December 2020. A meeting of the Political Bureau of Communist Party of China Central Committee was held on Monday in which the decision to allow Chinese couples to have a third child was taken. The implementation of the new policy will help improve China’s population structure, actively respond to the ageing population, and preserve the country’s human resource advantages, as Xinhua reported.

China allowed up to two children per couple in 2016 after amending its earlier policy of one child per couple.