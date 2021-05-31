Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Families in China are now allowed to have up to three children as the two-child policy ends

Shamraiz KhalidSenior Editor

31st May, 2021. 02:28 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Families in China

Based on recent survey results, China’s population growth is the lowest in decades. Families in China are now allowed to have up to three children.

BBC reported on Monday that China has ended its two-child only policy for families. According to the seventh national population census, Chinese mothers gave birth to 12 million babies last year, down from 14.65 million in 2019, marking an 18 per cent decline year on year, as said by the South China Morning Post in their report.

The results of the census were released in May 2021 and it took place in November and December 2020. A meeting of the Political Bureau of Communist Party of China Central Committee was held on Monday in which the decision to allow Chinese couples to have a third child was taken. The implementation of the new policy will help improve China’s population structure, actively respond to the ageing population, and preserve the country’s human resource advantages, as Xinhua reported.

China allowed up to two children per couple in 2016 after amending its earlier policy of one child per couple.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Israel: Netanyahu On The Verge Of Ousting As Prime Minister
2 hours ago
Israel: Netanyahu On The Verge Of Ousting As Prime Minister

Naftali Bennett, a hard-line right-wing leader in Israel, has agreed to form...
Boris Johnson wedding
17 hours ago
UK PM Boris Johnson marries fiance Carrie Symonds

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has secretly married...
Mortar shell hits Afghan wedding
19 hours ago
Mortar Shell Hits Afghan Wedding, Kills at Least 10

A mortar shell hits a house during a wedding ceremony in Afghanistan's...
US Shop Faces Backlash For Selling 'Not Vaccinated' Yellow Star T-shirt
23 hours ago
US Shop Faces Backlash For Selling ‘Not Vaccinated’ Yellow Star T-shirt

A shop in the US state of Tennessee has landed into hot...
Boris Johnson Carrie Symonds wedding
1 day ago
Boris Johnson, Carrie Symonds Walk Down The Aisle In A Secret Ceremony

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tied the knot with fiancée Carrie...
bus
2 days ago
4 lecturers killed and 13 injured in University bus blast in Afghanistan

An Alberoni University bus blown up in Afghanistan which killed four lecturers...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Lahore Declared Polio Free After All Environmental Samples Tested Negative
11 mins ago
Lahore Declared Polio Free After All Environmental Samples Tested Negative

The environmental samples of polio in Lahore have tested negativity, and the...
Rare Fish Made Balochistan's Fisherman Millionaire Overnight
1 hour ago
Rare Fish Made Balochistan’s Fisherman Millionaire Overnight

A fisherman from Pishkan, Balochistan caught a 48 kg rare fish belongs...
Pakistan's Health Ministry Decides To Procure Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s Health Ministry Decides To Procure Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

The Ministry of Health of Pakistan has decided to procure 1 million...
Pakistan: COVID-19 Vaccine To Available For All Above 18 Years
2 hours ago
Pakistan: COVID-19 Vaccine To Available For All Above 18 Years

The government has decided to start scheduling vaccination of registered 18 plus...