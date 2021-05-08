‘Fight against Israel is a Public duty’, says Iran Supreme Leader

“Israel is nothing but a “terrorist garrison” against the innocent Palestinians,” says the Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei. Khamenei addressed Iranians on the annual Quds Day (which is an Arabic name for Jerusalem).

He further stated in his speech which was aired on local television that “The fight against this despotic regime is a fight against oppression and a fight against terrorism. And this is our public duty to fight against this regime”.

“Muslim nations’ cooperation on Quds (Jerusalem) is a nightmare for the Zionists,” Iran Supreme Leader said. Whereas due to the coronavirus pandemic the government had to cancel its annual Quds Day parade.