Gold Rate Decreased In Pakistan On 27th May 2021

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

27th May, 2021. 05:45 pm
Gold Price in Pakistan

Gold prices decreased on the fourth day (27th May 2021) of the business week across Pakistan.

According to the data released by the All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association, the price of gold per tola across the country has come down by Rs 950 to Rs 111,800 while the price of 10 grams of gold has depreciated by Rs 815 to Rs 95,000. 850.

As a result of a reduction in prices, the price of gold per tola in Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar barter markets has depreciated by Rs. 950 to Rs. 111,800 while the price of 10 grams of gold has decreased by Rs. 850.

Gold decreased by $12 to 1,907 an ounce in the global barter market.

