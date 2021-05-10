WhatsApp Safety: Nowadays, social media and instant messaging is such a blessing but platforms such as WhatsApp itself, may not be 100% safe for users.

Therefore, we decided to come up with tips and tricks on how you can ensure the safety of your WhatsApp.

These hacks are applicable on both iOS and Android phones.

Last seen, profile picture and about: Make sure that your privacy settings on WhatsApp are always on My Contacts. It is certainly not a good idea to keep your profile picture public, especially if it features underage people.

Control who can see when you last logged in?

One way to protect from any potential stalkers is to make sure you select nobody when it comes to privacy settings regarding the last seen status.

You never know who may be the “leak” when it comes to your texting or general habits.

About section: How much should you reveal?

WhatsApp is certainly not considered as your social media profile where you have an urge to post all about yourself every minute and share the important details such as age, designation, or CNIC number on the WhatsApp about section.

You can keep this option public if you are a business account or a company but take care of important information which is only necessary to be public.

Again, important information shared from your end can result in hackings and identity thefts.

Privacy Settings for Groups: this is the most important part of the privacy setting, and it should be updated every time you add a new contact to your list. The best option to select is “My Contacts except…” > Select All, and you have to repeat this operation every time you add a new contact in the address book.

Apparently what happens is, that you won’t be automatically added to a group instantly when someone adds you to it you’ll receive an invitation asking for your permission. This gives the user the power to make his/her decision to be either be a part of a group or not.

This feature is very important because any strangers might add you to such groups that might trigger WhatsApp servers in order to ban you.

Privacy Settings for Status:

You should always have control over things you send to your status updates. By default, when you send a new status update, WhatsApp forwards it to all your contacts but, in some cases, you might want to exclude specific contacts using “My Contacts except…” In our opinion, the best option you can select is “Only Share With…” selecting your close friends.