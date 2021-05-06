Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 06

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events coming your way. Know insights about your future with the help of astrology . Read your daily horoscope prediction to find out what’s in store for you today. Read predictions below for all the stars below:

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Take up an exercise routine to get back in shape. Be careful around a short-tempered family member. People dealing with real estate will find the market hot but not many buyers will come their way. Good options for investment are coming your way. You may get praised for an innovative idea at the workplace.

Love Focus: Act sensibly around a loved one to protect spoiling a special evening.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Planning for holidays to the hill station will be fun. An expected inheritance might not come your way. Your networking is getting stronger and so is your social status. Financially today is a fine day. You will be praised at the workplace for the work of the previous week. Home will stay peaceful.

Love Focus: This is a beautiful day to find aspirations for loved ones

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Keep a good grip on domestic issues to maintain peace. Plans for a short trip will be fulfilled. Someone might provoke you with an argument. Your financial position today will be stable. You will reach a mental level of peace and harmony. People working in the medical and engineering sectors will succeed in gaining good experience.

Love Focus: be patient with a loved one, as immediate results might not be achieved.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

A visit to meet someone out of town is coming. Real estate agents should stay alert. Your social influence might increase. Take care of your financial position today. Health issues will be resolved today. People affiliated with science will see success.

Love Focus: Someone might surprise you today so keep your fingers crossed.

Lucky Color: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

A family member might hold a grudge against you. Try to be patient. Try to take a short leisure trip with a dear one. This is certainly not a good day for property buying or selling. Positivity is the answer to most of the problems today. Health needs constant monitoring. Financially you appear very encouraging.

Love Focus: Someone might obsess about you and might not take no for an answer.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Your help to a family member might help them achieve their dreams. Be careful while driving today. People are sending you good wishes today. Financial issues might get resolved today.

Love Focus: Nothing is more important than saving a relationship worth saving. A new diet may help you. You will soon impress others with your expertise.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 3, 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Your reason to be worried about a family member is real, try to maintain a positive outlook. Travel might come for some Libras. You will soon plan to get a property to settle. Your etiquettes towards others will be charming to a lot of people today. The promised benefits might not return. A good diet is a key to a healthy life. Trying out a new idea will help you achieve your goals at work today.

Love Focus: Change your approach towards your partner.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Your social commitment might get postponed today. A new interior is indicated for some. Keep your suspicions to yourself but keep a close eye on them. Be wise while investing today. Choose to eat healthily. The family will raise your spirits.

Love Focus: You will be pampered today.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A countryside visit is coming for some Sagittarius. You might buy a property today. Always verify the gossip you get from social networks. Get a face to face discussion with someone you are dealing with financially. Government employees will get frustrated. Family time will be favourable.

Love Focus: Be sensitive to the feelings of someone you love.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Real estate agents will fall in favour. Your spirit to compete will help you win in situations. Some of you are making financial schemes in mind. Stay healthy and in excellent shape. A job given to you today will leave you exhausted. Tensions might arrive at home due to a family member.

Love Focus: you might express your feelings today.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

An exciting evening out is on the cards and will prove immensely enjoyable. Some of you may become proud possessors of property soon by paying the final amount. This is your lucky day, as something desired may be fulfilled immediately! Financially, you will be able to bring down expenses. Those working out with the aim of building their body are likely to succeed. The business may show a downward trend. The family will be supportive and will be doing a lot to keep you entertained.

Love Focus: Make efforts to move things forward.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You may be capable of solving problems on the domestic front in the best manner. Those journeying overseas will be confident of a memorable experience. Investing in assets will probably provide good returns.

Speculation or making a bet guarantees to deliver the type of returns you had been expecting. A strict nutritional plan is important. There can be too many unfastened leads to a challenge that will allow you to excel at work.

Love Focus: An outing with a lover will be enjoyable.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: R