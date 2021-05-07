Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events coming your way. Know insights about your future with the help of astrology. Read your daily horoscope prediction to find out what’s in store for you today. Read predictions below for all the stars below:

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

A co-worker will be grateful for the help and guidance at work. Some of you will find a new friend in an unexpected meeting. If you are planning to travel for vacations, this journey will bring joy. People preparing for exams for any competition will be able to manage their time well.

You will easily manage your exercise routine with your daily routine. Always research before making a big investment in any sector.

Love Focus: Optimistic developments in a relationship can be expected.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Taking up an exercise routine seems possible for some and promises to lead them to perfect health. For those feeling the pinch, the financial situation is set to improve.

You will be appreciated on work for a job well done. A day out shopping with friends will be enjoyed. A trip with someone special will be memorable. People working in the real estate sector will be appreciated.

Love Focus: Your emotions for someone might not be reciprocated on the affection front.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 16, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Meticulous efforts are likely to establish you ever so firmly on the professional front.

An unexpected addition to the family will bring happiness to the home front. Look for better bargains before any property purchase. Excellent progress will take place for those appearing in exams. Health will improve. A new horizon might open for business persons.

Love Focus: Spending time with someone you secretly admire will be fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

The chance to move on an authentic ride to an exciting vicinity is in for a few. Inheriting a property is feasible for some. You will locate the possibility to bolster your bonds with someone who matters. You will experience positive energy than before. Someone’s steering can be required on the instructional front. You are all ready to make your mark at the workplace. Family is most likely to inspire you to realize your goals and place your thoughts into practice.

Love Focus: A loved one might temporarily move out of town.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

The family may also plan something exciting for today. This is the right time to visit another town or city. Involve yourself in research before investing in property. Your unique efforts to get again in form might be successful. Today efforts to acquire economic stability meet results. IT & scientific specialists are possibly to earn well.

Love Focus: Some of you will upgrade your relationship to the next level.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A chance meeting with an interesting person. An adventure will make it more fun. Getting the residence renovated is possible. Luck favours you today. You are possibly to start meditation or yoga to avoid stress. Financial issues may arise and may need to be conserved. Your progressive thoughts are likely to be applied at work. A negative individual may disturb the peace at home. Love Focus: you will step up in the romantic relationship today.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

You are likely to excel on the professional front and give your best at work. Those who are given task at home will manage to complete them efficiently. This is the best time to acquire property. Issues regarding health will get resolved.

Love Focus: Plans for a romantic evening may get delayed due to a loved one negligence.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Go slow today and relax. Some of you might think of buying or selling property as the stars are in your favour. Fitness experts will benefit from the new workout regimen. A new co-worker may not share the same enthusiasm for an upcoming project.

Love Focus: Broader your horizon, as potential partners might be waiting.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Some of you will have sudden plans for travelling out of town. You might get lucky in getting a good deal for a major purchase for the house. You might take a new academic course. Your efforts to maintain good health will increase. It might get difficult to convince a family member regarding a domestic matter.

Love Focus: Mutual efforts will help the relationship to grow.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You will succeed in maintaining a balance between family and professional life. A leisure trip with friends is coming. You are an inspiration for the younger members of the family. Regular workouts will get you in shape. Stockbrokers will benefit from the sudden market change. Thorough preparation is required to deliver a presentation.

Love Focus: Patience is the key to every relationship.

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Planning something for the house might also additionally get you and your partner completely involved. New couples might also additionally plan a thrilling trip. Proprietors can anticipate proper returns from a property deal. You might be able to revive vintage connections with a person influential at the social front. No issues are foreseen concerning health. Chances of losing a bet or shares appear likely.

Love Focus: Partner will win you over with their love and care.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

The success of a family member is likely to prove most fulfilling. An enjoyable time is coming for those taking a long journey. A new house is likely to be acquired by some. Your contribution to society will get identified and win you fame. Avoid excesses, if you want to maintain good health. Financial stability will occur as past investments mature. Those trying to disturb you at work will not achieve their motives.

Love Focus: Patie4nce is the key to success.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 8, 19