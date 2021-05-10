Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events coming your way. Know insights about your future with the help of astrology. Read your daily horoscope prediction to find out what’s in store for you today. Read predictions below for all the stars below:

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

A marriage proposal for a person within the family is probable to arrive. An overseas adventure may materialize. Acquisition of assets is in the pipeline for some. A set routine is probable to gain you on the academic front by assisting you to hold pace with the class. Good monetary control will assist beat back an approaching financial crunch. Support of a well-wisher at work will assist you in charting the company seas with ease.

Love Focus: Your plans for a day trip with a lover may also be modified on the final minute because of family pressure.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Capricorn

Horoscope Today

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Family can show maximum support in something you are doing. If you venture an extended journey, it’ll be in your interest to take a person along. There is a chance of moving to a brand new residence or a new town for some. Those feeling monetarily insecure may have nothing to worry about. Those ill would require to pay more attention to their health. Those struggling with pay cuts might not be capable of discovering different avenues of earning. You may also be pulled up at work for something that you have did not achieve; hold your cool, you may be capable of delivering soon

Love Focus: You may also want to take positive steps to bring romance again into your life.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

Horoscope Today

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You might need to control your budget nicely to prepare for a family function. Those on a holiday can spend the day in the dullest place. A set recurring is probable to gain you on the academic front by assisting you to preserve tempo with the class.

A new line of a remedy can be attempted out by some for curing a physical ailment. Moneywise you get lucky, as wealth comes your way. An alternate at the place of work can be necessitated due to a dip in performance.

Love Focus: Taking a lover for a romantic night out cannot be ruled out, so count on an exciting time.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

A high-quality frame of thought will assist you in resolving family trouble in an amicable manner. A chance for overseas travel might also additionally come to you. Providence may be predicted for the ones putting off property, however, they may have to be cautious whilst making an investment. You will need to be brief on something you have undertaken on the educational front. Health remains good. A bonus or increment is on the cards, however, may face a few delays. A vital challenge or mission you were hoping for comes your way.

Love Focus: You can be capable of bringing out the variations with your lover and deliver your dating a new lease of life.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

Horoscope Today

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Complete help of a family member may also be required in finding out a family matter. An assets dispute may also make some knock on the court’s door. A set routine is likely to gain you at the academic front by supporting you to hold tempo. Health-wise, this seems to be an incredible day. Those looking for economic assistance may also meet with partial success. You are possibly to make the expert scenario favourable by gambling your cards well.

Love Focus: Someone who has a huge liking for you is possibly to do something unique for you.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

Horoscope Today

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A family time out may delay due to a commitment issue. Travelling, especially by train, may prove hectic. Real property dealers might also additionally hit it rich in property deals. Taking assistance from someone clued up on the educational front will help make your mind clear. A new exercise routine will work great in enhancing your health. Earning at the facet is likely to improve the monetary situation. Work that is close to your heart is likely to return back your way at the professional front and make your day.

Love Focus: Your indifferent mindset towards a lover might also additionally have extreme repercussions in your romantic relationship, so be warned.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

Horoscope Today

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

A thrilling journey is possible. You are likely to discover the best getaway for relaxation. Outdoor sports promise to present you with a time of your life.

Remaining healthy through everyday exercises is about to make you a reservoir of energy. Good monetary control will assist push back a coming near monetary crunch. Today you cannot be capable of attaining plenty on the professional front.

Love Focus: Love life could be satisfactory, especially for the newlyweds.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 13, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

Horoscope Today

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Today, you will find yourself focused to complete all the pending work. A piece of excellent information awaits a few at the domestic front. Some of you may get the possibility of travelling somewhere exciting today. Chances of including brand new property are possible. Some excellent fitness options selected by you will help you maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle. Luck is possibly to favour you at the monetary front and produce money.

Love Focus: A small present to a lover on the romantic front will be most thoughtful.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

Horoscope Today

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

An exciting journey is on the cards. Someone’s high-quality vibes can also have a beneficial impact on you. Good eating conduct is probable to be adopted by some to keep a healthy lifestyle. Some of you can want to cut corners for repaying a loan. Your repute at the professional front is ready to rise. A showdown with dad and mom or siblings cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Romantic front stays rosy and offer you a feel of superb fulfilment.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 26, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

Horoscope Today

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

This is the day while you could discover everything topsy-turvy at the professional front. Re-Setting the residence will be the main focus of work for homemakers today. Purchasing and development of the property will improve and luck is on your cards. The chance of bumping into an old-school friend is possible. Joining a group that focuses on studies is a step in the right direction. Excellent returns from preceding investments may be expected and could add to your wealth.

Love Focus: You’re correct intentions may also be misunderstood by the loved one today, so be cautious.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

Horoscope Today

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

A family get-together will offer a first-rate possibility to satisfy people you haven’t met in years. Your preference for a vacation spot will show most thrilling for the ones accompanying you. Correct choices on the educational front will hold you absolutely on top of things of matters. You are likely to undertake a health program that fits your lifestyle. You can count on beneficial final results of trouble related to money. You will need to be at your top performance to address matters at work today.

Love Focus: An excellent understanding is likely to increase among the newlyweds!

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra

Horoscope Today

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Finding time for a side business might also additionally pose a challenge. Homemakers are likely to get a loose hand with their creativity. Renovating the residence can be on your mind. Your achievement on the educational front is probable to be lauded by all.

Meditation will show an amazing treatment in countering intellectual tensions. An overseas partnership will endure fruit and help enlarge the business.

Love Focus: A chance for a day out with a lover ultimately arrives.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini