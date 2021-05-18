Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 18, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events coming your way. Know insights about your future with the help of astrology. Read your daily horoscope prediction to find out what’s in store for you today. Read predictions below for all the stars below:

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

A trip to a place you once visited as a child will prove to be a trip down memory lane. Real estate agents will receive a good commission from a good deal. Professionals will get the chance to make good money today. Your current lifestyle will help keep minor conditions at bay.

Love Focus: Your plans for spending time together may be ruined due to the mood swings of your lover.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You are likely to continue on a sound balance, as far as finances are concerned. You will gain benefit by sitting with health-conscious people. Recruiters will need to put that extra effort to attract the right material. Something you do or say might offend a spouse or a family member today and spoil the home environment. An entertaining time is ahead for those planning for a tour. Long-delayed paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. You will avoid a disastrous decision regarding the educational side with the help of a co-worker.

Love Focus: you will open up to someone you are close to.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Financially, this is an excellent day, as you receive all your outstanding payments. Attractive earnings are predicted for those associated with the fashion and textile industry. Changing the interior decoration of the house may be on your mind. A long-distance journey will prove to be an uncomfortable ride for some. Adopt a wait and watch policy regarding buying or selling of property. Your achievement on the academic front will keep you in an upbeat mood today.

Love Focus: Be sensitive to the feelings of the lover as it can make a fuss in the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You might gain a good bargain deal on something expensive for a house you have been trying to buy. Reminiscing childhood memory with an old friend or relative will be fun. Success is predicted for those who are aiming for higher education. By following someone footsteps on the health front, for the sake of complete fitness, seems impossible, an excellent day for the financial front. Those in charge at work are in for a pat on the back for pushing things.

Love Focus: Meeting an exciting person is coming for some Cancerians.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

A family gathering will help you get in touch with people or relatives you generally don’t meet. Those thinking of buying property can find some good bargains. On the academic front, the competition will bring the best out of you. Excellent result from an exercise regimen will make you a workout addict. A major purchase will make a dent in your savings, but the purchase is surely something you will be proud of! Your handling of a man-management situation at work will smoothen many mixed feathers.

Love Focus: Lovers are likely to experience enormous fulfilment.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Some wait is certainly foreseen for those anticipating improvement or promotion. Mutual efforts with partners will make certain that harmony prevails on the family front. An exciting vacation is in store for some. Downswing within the marketplace can inspire you to put money into property. An exceptional price you’ve got, you have been expecting for a long period may finally be received. Daily exercises promise to work wonders for your health, however, you’ll want to be regular.

Love Focus: You are possible to floor the opposite gender with the aid of using your charm.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Convincing a member of the family won’t be as easy because it seems. Don’t get careless on the road. Getting together with buddies and family is probable to make the day extra interesting. Keeping up with daily workout routines is sure to maintain your match and energy. You can be capable of evaluating all alternatives efficiently earlier than making an investment and benefit. A worthwhile day is foreseen for the ones concerned with gambling the shares or betting.

Love Focus: Your caring and kind nature will help your relationship blossom.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A bounce in earnings or an increment cannot be dominated out for a few and will get you a good deal for financial security, than before. Strong willpower will be instrumental in preserving you in shape and on the go at the fitness front.

Help may be handy on the educational front, so get all of your doubts cleared. There is nothing that may pass wrong today, except matters concerning property. A lengthy adventure is possible to make the day better. Those running for a social purpose can also additionally find the finances reduced to a trickle.

Love Focus: It can also additionally emerge as impossible to hide your emotions from your secret lover.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You may also discover the mindset of a person within the family now no longer to your liking, however little you could do about it. Making plans for eating out with pals is on the cards, so get set for a few unadulterated fun. Some of your possible to fund or sponsor an occasion and get exact returns. Your choice for ideal figure and body is possible to be fulfilled soon. You may also need to spend on something not catered for in the budget. Your workable technique to a professional hassle will get the move ahead from higher-ups.

Love Focus: Doing window shopping and eating from roadside eateries with lovers might be enjoyable.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Gemini

Be careful of: Libra

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You can have a tricky feeling that someone is working against your interests at work. Finding ways to enhance your income will not be much of a problem for you. Good health is assured through own efforts. Your preparation will be satisfactory for acing a competition or exam on the academic front. You can get a good bargain on property if you are convincing enough. Self-control may be required in a family situation.

Love Focus: Love life can be interesting only when both of you put efforts in it.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Some of you could experience the need to do something thrilling at the family front and could achieve this too! Enjoying a unique location is on the playing cards, however, you could crave somebody’s company. Acquiring assets is on the cards for some. Your goodwill is in all likelihood to garner a complete guide of your well-wishers for something you want to be done. Invest now rather than wait forever and ever for a higher opportunity. Health might also additionally want care. Weigh the pros and cons carefully earlier than absenting yourself from the workplace for private work.

Love Focus: Your mystery love will no more be a mystery.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A chance for an overseas journey might also additionally come to you. Purchasing your dream residence may still continue to be beyond your reach in spite of the downturn. Appreciation on the educational front for something you’ve got achieved will maintain your morale high.

Health stays good, in spite of the few excesses you indulge in. Financially, you’re likely to get an amazing possibility to multiply your wealth. At work, you’ll get the possibility to place your point throughout to folks that matter. Additional chores at the home front are foreseen and need to be tackled urgently.

Love Focus: Going may not be as easy at the romantic front as envisaged.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Capricorn