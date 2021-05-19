Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 19, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events coming your way. Know insights about your future with the help of astrology. Read your daily horoscope prediction to find out what’s in store for you today. Read predictions below for all the stars below:

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

An elusive domestic issue will need to be handled with proper understanding and care. Property matters causing pressures are likely to be resolved harmoniously. It will be a good idea to take everyone’s opinion before forming your own.

Remain hardworking in keeping yourself fit as it will be a reward in itself. The financial front appears most reassuring. Your inimitable style of functioning and eye for detail will make you much sought after on the professional front.

Love Focus: Those looking for love may get lucky and find somebody suitable.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

Horoscope Today

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Be diplomatic with a short-tempered family member. You may be lined up for an official trip. Time seems to be in your favour for buying property. Your communication skills may come in handy in coming to the notice of important people on the educational front. Switching to healthy eating options will be a big plus for you on the health front. Spending money sensibly will get you much more for the same amount. An issue that is worrying you on the professional front will resolve itself.

Love Focus: Lover may be in bad temper because of something you have said or done to them.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

Horoscope Today

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Walking or jogging will help you get back into the shape you desired. The family front may witness some exciting moments with the arrival of someone close. There is a chance of taking a break from daily routine by planning a short vacation. There is a possibility of an ancestral property coming in your way in the name of inheritance. Someone will be there to guide you through difficulties on the academic front. News on the financial front may not be too encouraging. You will find yourself in the right frame of mind to implement something important on the professional front today.

Love Focus: Lover will be more than happy to be with you if you balance work and romance.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 11, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

Horoscope Today

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

This is about time to pull up a family youngster for an act of indiscipline. Driving to someplace can get you a breather from a hectic routine. Good news awaits some in the property market.

An encouraging development can be expected on the health front for those suffering. You should handle your finances today with utmost care. The day finally dawns when your performance gets noticed by higher-ups.

Love Focus: A Lover’s might be moody around you and it may drain your plans.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 12, 24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

Horoscope Today

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

An initiative taken by a family member may be of huge help to you. A short vacation promises a welcome break from the hard routine. You feel good about the way things are going in your life. You are likely to become more responsible where health is concerned. There is still time before you can enjoy financial freedom, so spend carefully. Crossing swords with someone influential over a professional issue is troubled and risky, so stop.

Love Focus: Someone you are attracted to may make the first move, so expect a rapid romance to sweep you off your feet!

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6. 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

Horoscope Today

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A business trip may stroke a good fortune. Assumption or betting can make you lose money. Buying property or getting one in inheritance is likely for some. This is a day of mixed luck on the academic front. You may get serious about your fitness and may join a gym or start jogging. Attempts to secure yourself financially may meet with incomplete success, but it will be nothing to worry about.

Love Focus: A romantic relationship may turn into a marriage.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

Horoscope Today

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

There is a possibility of some differences with spouse or some other family member, but you will manage to tackle them well. Driving to a distant place may prove to be lots of fun. An excellent day is predicted, especially on the academic front, as you manage to take your performance to the next level. You manage to remain in good physical condition simply by regular daily workouts. You may need to review the family spending pattern to limit wasteful expenses. You may get pleasantly surprised by the kind of devotion shown by a minor in handling an important task

Love Focus: A relationship that seemed platonic may not turn out to be that after all!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

Horoscope Today

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Hiring experts will not only ease your job, but it will give more professional touch to your field of work. Good planning will help you in completing much on the home front. Good returns are foreseen from a rented property. Being a selective eater has its benefits, as it keeps you in shape. Returns from previous investments may get you out of dire straits on the financial front.

Love Focus: A love affair is likely to give some highest happiness.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn

Horoscope Today

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Peace conquers on the home front and give you time for rest and relaxation. Positive signs emerge for those trying to acquire property. This is the time to reset your significances in life. Health needs care in this changing season. Recovering advanced money can pose some difficulties initially, but eventually you will get your money back. You can be sweet talked into parting with your money by someone you know.

Love Focus: Those trying to attract a mate are likely to take the next important step.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Horoscope Today

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Parents may hassle you over an issue, but it will be for your own good. Those on a vacation may get to see some new places. Buying a house or a flat is possible for some. Praise from those who matter is likely to make the day for you on the educational front. Meditation will help in returning mental calmness. Your expenditure will be much more than what you manage to earn, so keep a close tab on your spending. You will find things moving in a positive direction on the professional front.

Love Focus: You will manage to touch partner’s heart and win his or her sympathy on the romantic side.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Pisces

Horoscope Today

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Family life will continue to be strong and offer you a great deal of happiness. An adventure for your preferred vacation spot could be fun. Belongings may fetch you a good-looking price. On the educational front, someone’s help will provide a push for your thoughts and get something tangible done. A healthy opportunity will assist you to continue to be in ideal shape. You may be pressured to touch your financial savings for financing something urgent. Job potentialities for those freshly out of expert institutes are set to enliven soon.

Love Focus: Love lifestyles might also additionally take a nosedive as courting threatens to get spoilt.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Horoscope Today

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Homemakers will be able to take positive steps in making home environment pleasant. Travelling with family and friends is likely to prove enjoyable. On the social front you will manage to win friends and admirers just by keeping friendly relations and a helpful attitude. A golden opportunity to add to your wealth is about to present itself, so celebrate. You are likely to adopt a fitness program that matches your lifestyle. Recruiters and placement agents may not get a good response for jobs in a particular field.

Love Focus: Relationship gets a boost through mutual effort.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus