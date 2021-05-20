Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 20, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events coming your way. Know insights about your future with the help of astrology. Read your daily horoscope prediction to find out what’s in store for you today. Read predictions below for all the stars below:

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Mood swings of an elder in the family can spoil the atmosphere at home, so make sure the temperature at home is normal. A professional trip is likely to bag you a good deal. Something good is likely to come out of the initiative you have taken on the social front. Healthwise you are likely to remain perfectly energetic. It is important not to invest all your finances in one business. You will succeed in increasing a good understanding with a co-worker to straighten things out on the work front.

Love Focus: taking out time for small romantic things for loved ones will increase the bond.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of Gemini

Horoscope Today

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

If travelling is on your mind, a vacation with family or friends is near! Maintain confidence while negotiating a property deal.

Selective eating habits will keep you fit as a fiddle. The financial front will remains satisfactory. A professional victory can be yours, only if you play your cards well. Organizing a function at home will prove hectic, but enjoyable.

Love Focus: You are likely to put off lover by your irritating habits, so try to bring some change in your nature.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of Virgo

Horoscope Today

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You may be capable of persuading your parents or family individuals about an issue you are confident about. An out-of-city trip with family might also additionally smash the fun, being too expensive. An inheritance predicted by you may now no longer materialize immediately, so keep your horses calm. Whatever you are doing to hold yourself in shape is probable to show immensely beneficial. A first-rate day for the ones looking to make a few cash at the side. Doctors, attorneys, and other specialists may be capable of add to their reputation.

Love Focus: Your romantic thoughts are in all likelihood to please the lover.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 5, 8.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of Cancer

Horoscope Today

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Homemakers may have sufficient cash to see the work to completion. There is an honest chance of a few properties getting allocated to you. In positive elements, the day will grow to be an excellent one. Your concern for fitness will lead you in the course to healthful living. The magic of thinking huge is probable to do wonders in your modern-day economic situation. Professionally, there can be no preventing you as you pass from strength to strength.

Love Focus: Romance may have its ups and downs, however, you may control to hold it alive.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of Scorpio

Horoscope Today

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Getting ticked off by a parent or family elder can smash your mood. Your know-how about a topic can be shallow and may spell problems for you on the educational front. A long adventure with a person you get alongside nicely will show the most enjoyment. Those waiting for clinical reports will discover them perfectly. Buying new furniture or primary equipment is on the playing cards for some. Good networking is possible to get you the job you have been eyeing for a long.

Love Focus: You won’t reach winning over the one you desire, perhaps due to your defective approach

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of Aries

Horoscope Today

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Things might not flow according to plan at work today. You may also discover it tough to satisfy the needs of a family elder. Those travelling with a particular cause in mind may be capable of acquiring their aim. Good returns may be anticipated through dealers in a real estate deal. Introducing fitness meals to your healthy eating plan may be an excellent idea. A pleasant bet with a friend or a colleague is likely to be gained by you and may translate into an excellent economic gain.

Love Focus: An amazing time is foreseen in the company of a lover.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 2

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of Gemini

Horoscope Today

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

An adventurous hobby will prove to be very interesting for some. You will want to get aware of the market situation if you need to a very good buy for the property. A piece of proper information awaits you. A balanced eating regimen and a normal workout will make maximum physical ills disappear. Entrepreneurs are possibly to have a good time as a very good advertising gimmick click. Your outstanding overall performance is possible to deliver you to the attention of higher-ups. You’re taking out time for the family nowadays could be much appreciated.

Love Focus: You are possibly to return back near to a person you had only recently met. This will be the start of a whirlwind romance!

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of Virgo

Horoscope Today

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Giving an assisting hand at the home front can be particularly appreciated. A trip to the countryside is at the anvil for some and could show maximum lucrative. You are probable to stay in a contented mood today. Opting for a wholesome weight loss program can be a step within the proper direction. Those working for a social reason can get hard-pressed for funds. You will control to shed lethargy to raise the extent of your overall performance at the professional front.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air and promises huge fulfilment.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of Aries

Horoscope Today

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Professionals might not be capable of giving their best. Spouse appears most cooperative now and could aid your ideas. A splendid possibility to go to an overseas country awaits some. Property issues are likely to get settled in your favour. Perfect fitness will permit you to experience an evening out to the hilt. Investments from the beyond come to the rescue of these feeling the cash crunch.

Love Focus: This is the day whilst you may find a lover in the most receptive temper to percentage your inner feelings.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 13, 26, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of Taurus

Horoscope Today

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

A family member is likely to prove a great help around the house. Obtaining a new property is on the cards for some. Some of you will succeed in detaching irrelevance and focus on the larger picture on the social front. Don’t take any chances with your health today. Adding to the wealth is predicted as cash comes to you from various sources. At work, you will need to show your colleagues a better and well-organized way of handling a task to increase productivity.

Love Focus: Your overbearing nature may put a strain on your romantic relationship.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of Scorpio

Horoscope Today

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Family’s support for your ideas on professional affairs can prove frustrating. Those travelling on an extended journey must make all preparation before starting off. A helping hand will be motivated enough to give you total support.

Illness that is troubling you will show signs of vanishing through a new line of treatment. A financial bonus can be expected by some. You will find yourself favourably placed on both personal and professional fronts.

Love Focus: You will find time to brace loving bonds by sharing tender feelings with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of Libra

Horoscope Today

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Some of you can enjoy a free trip with your family. Those living on rent will soon be able to own their own house. An excellent day when you do usually well in whatever catches your fancy! A spot of bad health that had been worrying you lately is likely to become a thing of the past. You have enough funds to pamper in a bit of luxury, so go forth and enjoy a shopping spree. Salaried persons may not get too thrilled with the arrears they receive.

Love Focus: Romantic front is in need of excitement, so churn up some ideas that will simply floor lover!

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: T`

Friendly Numbers: 12, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of Virgo

Horoscope Today