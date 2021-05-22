Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 22, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events coming your way. Know insights about your future with the help of astrology. Read your daily horoscope prediction to find out what’s in store for you today. Read predictions below for all the stars below:

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Your moves can be monitored through parents or a member of the family and worsen you to no end. The chances of going out on a holiday with family can’t be dominated out for some. You can be going thru annoying moments concerning your professional prospects. Investing cash on sheer guesswork could make you lose cash, so don’t bask in it. Making all of the proper movements at the expert in the front might also additionally get your professional graph soaring. Love Focus: Romance guarantees to hold you pleased and charged!

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of Taurus

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Spouse’s temper swings can have an affect your upbeat mood adversely. A vacation is on the cards, however, the reservation may grow to be a problem. You are quickly probably going through an emotionally enriching experience. The condition of these feelings beneath the climate is about to improve. Financial issues disappear and monetary balance returns. Getting too deep into the info of an undertaking can hamper its timely completion, so weigh this reality carefully. Love Focus: An extraordinary day out with a sweetheart is indicated and could show most fulfilment.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of Pisces

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

The arrival of visitors is likely to brighten the home front. Plans for going overseas are underway and might materialize soon. On the academic front, awakening the spirit of camaraderie will do you a whale of good in attaining your goal. A home cure might also additionally come in handy. Monetary state of affairs may alternate for the better, however best if you control to minimize wasteful expenditure. Your capabilities at work are probably to be a lot in demand. Love Focus Your top intentions can be misunderstood by the loved one today, so workout caution.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 3, 21, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of Aquarius

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Maintaining a low profile at the family the front is advisable. Accompanying a person for an out-of-city journey can not be dominated out. Efforts on the academic front will assist you to reap the unachievable. Good recurring will repair your energy. A buddy is probably to breakthrough to finance your dream project. Someone is probably to percentage the workload at the workplace. Love Focus: Your considerate gift to a lover will help hold the connection ticking.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 22, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of Sagittarius

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Attending a family gettogether does will prove most rejuvenating. Signing a belongings deal is indicated for some. You might be capable of address an urgent hassle on the educational front by personal efforts. A strict routine is possible to gain you at the fitness front. Disturb your financial institution stability by drawing cash most effective when you have to. Your thoroughness will see a venture through without any glitches. Love Focus: Your efforts will assist the connection blossom.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 23, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of Libra

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Spending time with family will show maximum satisfaction and wonderful today. Belongings matter can be resolved amicably. A thrilling vacation is at the playing cards for some. Starting an exercise routine to return back in form is possible. Those into having a bet or gambling the shares are in all likelihood to hit it rich. Your efforts at work can be richly rewarded with the aid of using getting noticed by folks that you depend on. Love Focus: Chances of having romantically linked with a person are in all likelihood for some.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of Scorpio

Libra (September 24-October 23)

New arrival is about to deliver pleasure and happiness to the family. Those thinking of an extended adventure are in for a splendid time. Some of you can own a flat soon. Getting ticked off on the educational front might also additionally make your experience miserable, however, it will likely be to your very own good. Extending an assisting hand to a person is possible at the health front. Good financial savings will assist you in footing unexpected expenditures. Busy schedules, greater duties, and time limits might also additionally keep you busy, but will upload in your experience. Love Focus: There is every opportunity of having romantically worried with a colleague or friend

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of Virgo

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Travelling together will assist instil a feeling of togetherness. Getting an immovable asset through inheritance can not be dominated out for some. Your proper gestures are likely to be reciprocated, so preserve to do your bit. Your unique efforts to get returned in form might be successful. The financial scenario stays satisfactory. You might be in a role to earn nicely and celebrate hard! The family will honour your choice. Love Focus: Today, lovers may simply now no longer display any interest in you, so supply your companion space!

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Taurus

Be careful of Cancer

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You are probable to experience a display or a time out with family. Renovation or restoration work of the residence can be finished successfully. Your accurate overall performance on the educational front might also additionally become the talk of the town. Put in efforts to stay fit. Wealth involves you from numerous assets and could keep your coffers brimming. That in-display business or innovative fields might also additionally get a chance to sell themselves. Love Focus: Differences threaten to upset a romantic relationship.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of Aries

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Giving time to a spouse nowadays may also become important, so don’t ignore it. Taking a quick getaway of the metropolis with a person near will show most exciting. Travel brings you new opportunities. Renovation or restoration work of the residence might be finished successfully. If you’re in a mood for a few spending, now could be the time! Those pursuing an expert path may also discover matters turning into a chunk of difficult, however not impossible Love Focus: Those with romantic aspirations will discover the day’s maximum fulfilment.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4,6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of Gemini

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

A quiet day with family is indicated today. Travel with the aid of using an avenue can be comfortable. Returns from assets and investments will preserve your coffers brimming. Your outgoing nature is probable to carry you into social prominence soon. You are probable to come in the form via workouts. Don’t chew greater than you could bite for your yearning for earning more. Those in salaried jobs can also additionally get stuck goofing off. Love Focus: Lover may appear moody, however, a force collectively will assist matters to get better.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of Scorpio

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A close relation may come up with a wedding proposal for you or a person eligible in the family. Staying the nighttime out with buddies will show to be plenty of fun. Putting cash in assets now could be possible to show a goldmine at a later date. Your efforts on the educational front are likely to get you into the lead. Don’t take any half-measures where fitness is concerned. Investing in stocks won’t carry the kind of returns you expect. Good incomes are indicated for freelancers and consultants. Love Focus: Efforts might be required to transport matters at the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of Taurus

