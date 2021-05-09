Leading YouTuber and actor of India Rahul Vohra has succumbed to the coronavirus hours after predicting his death on Facebook.

According to Indian media reports, the 35-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 and was later treated at a Delhi hospital.

Unable to recover, Rahul was shifted to another hospital where he died today.

Rahul Vohra shared a post on Facebook yesterday and tagged the Indian Prime Minister and wrote that if I had received good treatment I would have survived.

While sharing his helplessness with his followers, Rahul Vohra wrote, “If I had also received proper medical treatment, I would have survived. Yours, Rahul Vohra. I will be reborn and do good deeds, then. Now, I have lost all courage.”