ICC Plans To Expand The ODI Men’s World Championship To 14 Teams

Bilal BariEditor

04th May, 2021. 04:56 pm
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to expand the scope of the Men’s World Cup for over 50 years, starting with the next cycle. There has been a debate about expanding the size to 16 teams, but in all likelihood, ICC directors will be content with a 14-team format, played three times before – in 2003, 2011, and 2015.

The current 10-team team that has attracted widespread criticism, mostly from members who were absent from participating in the top championship, will be eliminated. The inference is that the arrangement – whose main objective was to provide more games in India so that the broadcaster can benefit from this financially – is so unbalanced that even some full members – Ireland and Zimbabwe – failed to compete in the championship in 2019.

In recent months, ICC members have regularly deliberated on the size of the World Cup through virtual conferences, and some members of the world body have confirmed that consensus is fast emerging on the format of 14 ODI World Cup teams over the next eight years. , from 2023 to 31. There was certainly a demand to have 16 teams, as in 2007, but the idea does not have the approval of the majority.

 

