Double Click 970×250

Imran Khan To virtually address Nikkei’s 26th Conference On Friday

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

21st May, 2021. 12:18 am
Adsense 300×600
Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually address Nikkei’s 26th Conference on “Future of Asia” under the theme “Shaping the Post-Covid Era: Asia’s Role in the Global Recovery” tomorrow (Friday).

According to the details, the conference is being held in Japan.

PM Khan will virtually address the conference at around 5:40 am PST.

 

The Future of Asia is an international gathering where political, economic, and academic leaders from the Asia-Pacific region suggest their opinions openly and freely on regional issues and the role of Asia in the world.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Whatsapp Migrate Chats
1 hour ago
WhatsApp to support chat history migration to a different phone number

WhatsApp is working on a solution to let its users migrate their...
Twitter Blue Check Mark
2 hours ago
How to get Twitter’s blue check mark? Find Out!

After a years-long hold on public submissions for the site's blue checkmarks,...
Dada Muhammad Halepoto
2 hours ago
PPP’s Candidate Dada Muhammad Halepoto Wins PS-70 Matli By-Election

According to the unconfirmed and unofficial results, Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) candidate...
3 hours ago
Arctic warming three times faster than the planet, report warns

Oslo: The Arctic has warmed three times more quickly than the planet...
Elon Musk Tesla Bitcoin
4 hours ago
Cryptocurrencies Recover after Elon Musk’s Cryptic Tweet

The crypto society briefly lost faith in Elon Musk’s “whispering” abilities after...
Horoscope Today
5 hours ago
Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 20, 2021

Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

1 hour ago
Watch: Lion Attacked Child In Karachi

In the Gulberg area of ​​Karachi, a lion attacked a child and...
Whatsapp Migrate Chats
1 hour ago
WhatsApp to support chat history migration to a different phone number

WhatsApp is working on a solution to let its users migrate their...
Arijit Singh mother
2 hours ago
Indian Singer Arijit Singh’s Mother Passes Away

Renowned Indian singer and musician Arijit Singh's mother has passed away. According...
Twitter Blue Check Mark
2 hours ago
How to get Twitter’s blue check mark? Find Out!

After a years-long hold on public submissions for the site's blue checkmarks,...