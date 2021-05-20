Imran Khan To virtually address Nikkei’s 26th Conference On Friday

Prime Minister Imran Khan will virtually address Nikkei’s 26th Conference on “Future of Asia” under the theme “Shaping the Post-Covid Era: Asia’s Role in the Global Recovery” tomorrow (Friday).

According to the details, the conference is being held in Japan.

PM Khan will virtually address the conference at around 5:40 am PST.

The Future of Asia is an international gathering where political, economic, and academic leaders from the Asia-Pacific region suggest their opinions openly and freely on regional issues and the role of Asia in the world.