Israel is inflicting atrocities on Palestinians: Zahid Hafeez

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

18th May, 2021. 12:31 am
Zahid Hafeez

Spokesperson Foreign Ministry of Pakistan, Zahid Hafeez said that Israel is inflicting atrocities on Palestinians.

During the BOL News program Bus Bohat Hogaya, Zahid Hafeez highlighted the issues faced by the innocent Palestinians due to Israel’s brutality.

“This is a unilateral action by Israel that must be stopped immediately,” said the spokesperson.

Zahid Hafeez went on to say that,
According to UN resolutions, the Palestinian issue should be resolved peacefully. UN General Assembly should play a role on Palestine issue.”

He told during the BOL News Program Bus Bohat Hogaya that Pakistan is working with Turkey and other countries on the Palestinian issue.

“Pakistan wants to take Palestine issue to UN General Assembly.”

Foreign Office spokesman said that Pakistan has always supported Palestine and will always support it at every forum.

“The international community should be mobilized on the situation in Palestine. In particular, the OIC and its members should be mobilized.UN, the organization of its human right should be mobilized on the issue of Palestine,” said the spokesman.

Pakistan is on the front line as much as efforts are being made on the issue of Palestine. He went on to say that Kashmir, Palestine issue, world powers are not looking at human rights.

“Members of the OIC need to work on the Palestinian issue.”

