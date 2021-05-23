Double Click 970×250

Israel should be held accountable for its attacks on Palestine: Zahid Hafeez

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

23rd May, 2021. 11:54 pm
Adsense 300×600
Zahid Hafeez

According to details, Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry while talking in the BOL News program National Debate on Sunday said that Pakistan wants better relations with neighboring countries including India but India did not respond to Pakistan’s offer to deal with Corona.

He went on to say that Pakistan’s position on the Kashmir issue has never changed, India has always changed its position on Kashmir. India wants fruitful talks on Kashmir, all contentious issues can only be resolved through dialogue.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry also said that a solution to the Kashmir issue was necessary for better relations, adding that it was India’s responsibility to create a conducive environment for dialogue.

The Foreign Office spokesman said that Pakistan had told the world that it was ready to defend itself, adding that the Indian move on August 5 had ruined the atmosphere and the Indian pilot had been released in good faith.

During the show, the Foreign Office Spokesperson highlighted Pakistan’s support with Palestine ever since its inception.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry also said that Pakistan was the first to recognize Palestine as a state in 1988, Pakistan has always supported the Palestinian brothers and sisters and Pakistan has been supporting the Palestinians since its inception.

Foreign Office spokesman said that human rights are being violated in Palestine, Pakistan supports ceasefire but it is not enough.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry also said that Israel should be held accountable for its attacks on Palestine, the only solution to the problem is an independent Palestinian state.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

BTS
20 mins ago
Netizens Unfollowed Paulo Coelho After He Praised BTS for “Butter”

Renowned author Paulo Coelho recently praised BTS for their new song "Butter"...
Zoya Nasir
33 mins ago
Zoya Nasir Or Christian Betzmann, Who Left Whom?

Recently, Pakistani actress Zoya Nasir had called off her engagement with German...
Shah Mahmood Qureshi
47 mins ago
FM Qureshi Returns To Pakistan After Highly Successful Visit To USA

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday evening has returned to Pakistan...
Hajj 2021
2 hours ago
Saudi Govt. yet to decide total number of pilgrims allowed to perform Hajj

Noorul Haq Qadri, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs on Sunday clarified that...
Sindh coronavirus lockdown
2 hours ago
Sindh Govt. To Further Tighten COVID-19 Restrictions amid surge in cases

The Sindh government on Sunday has warned people of further closure of...
Christian Betzmann
3 hours ago
Christian Betzmann Shares His Side Of Story After Breaking Up With Zoya

On Saturday (22nd May), Pakistani actress Zoya Nasir had announced her breakup with...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

BTS
20 mins ago
Netizens Unfollowed Paulo Coelho After He Praised BTS for “Butter”

Renowned author Paulo Coelho recently praised BTS for their new song "Butter"...
Zoya Nasir
33 mins ago
Zoya Nasir Or Christian Betzmann, Who Left Whom?

Recently, Pakistani actress Zoya Nasir had called off her engagement with German...
Shah Mahmood Qureshi
47 mins ago
FM Qureshi Returns To Pakistan After Highly Successful Visit To USA

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday evening has returned to Pakistan...
Hajj 2021
2 hours ago
Saudi Govt. yet to decide total number of pilgrims allowed to perform Hajj

Noorul Haq Qadri, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs on Sunday clarified that...