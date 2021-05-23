Israel should be held accountable for its attacks on Palestine: Zahid Hafeez

According to details, Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry while talking in the BOL News program National Debate on Sunday said that Pakistan wants better relations with neighboring countries including India but India did not respond to Pakistan’s offer to deal with Corona.

He went on to say that Pakistan’s position on the Kashmir issue has never changed, India has always changed its position on Kashmir. India wants fruitful talks on Kashmir, all contentious issues can only be resolved through dialogue.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry also said that a solution to the Kashmir issue was necessary for better relations, adding that it was India’s responsibility to create a conducive environment for dialogue.

The Foreign Office spokesman said that Pakistan had told the world that it was ready to defend itself, adding that the Indian move on August 5 had ruined the atmosphere and the Indian pilot had been released in good faith.

During the show, the Foreign Office Spokesperson highlighted Pakistan’s support with Palestine ever since its inception.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry also said that Pakistan was the first to recognize Palestine as a state in 1988, Pakistan has always supported the Palestinian brothers and sisters and Pakistan has been supporting the Palestinians since its inception.

Foreign Office spokesman said that human rights are being violated in Palestine, Pakistan supports ceasefire but it is not enough.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry also said that Israel should be held accountable for its attacks on Palestine, the only solution to the problem is an independent Palestinian state.