Jahangir Tareen Expects PM Imran To Live Up to His Promise

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen said that there are speculations that Ali Zafar has submitted a report to the Prime Minister verbally and it is in his favour.

Talking to media in Lahore, Jahangir Tareen said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked Barrister Ali Zafar to investigate. Ali Zafar has completed the investigation and he said that he will submit the report.

He further said, “I know few things about the report but I don’t want to talk about it yet. When the report comes, I will bring everything before the media.”

While demanding justice he warned those who he thinks “playing politics” with him, he said he is expecting that the Prime Minister will live up to his promise of treating him justly.

Jahangir Tareen said, “I have not met any government official. We are fighting our case in the courts. Justice should not be served to us.”

Referring to Nazir Chauhan’s controversial statement against Prime Minister’s Adviser Shahzad Akbar, he said, “It got worse when a case was registered against Nazir Chauhan. We will talk about it at the right time.” ‘

Extension of interim bail

Earlier, the bail plea of ​​Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen was heard in the Sessions Court.

Judge Hamid Hussain asked the FIA ​​what investigations the federal agency had carried out in the last 15 days.

The deputy director of the FIA ​​told the court that an officer of the agency had been transferred.

The judge said that since when has this case been going on, why the investigation has not been completed yet, if your institution does not want to investigate, tell me.

“We are ready for the final arguments in this case,” the FIA ​​deputy director said.

Jahangir Tareen’s lawyer said that at this stage new FIA investigating officers are coming and how will they complete the investigation soon.

The Sessions Court issued a show-cause notice to the FIA ​​investigating officer for not completing the investigation.

The court extended the interim bail of Jahangir Tareen and Ali Tareen till June 11.

Meanwhile, the hearing on the bail pleas of Jahangir Tareen and Ali Tareen in the Banking Court was adjourned till June 11 due to the unavailability of a judge.