Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez: UK fight start time, fight prediction

Web Desk

22nd May, 2021. 04:16 pm
Josh Taylor UK fight time tonight: Start time for Jose Ramirez fight

If Josh Taylor defeats Jose Ramirez tonight, he would become the first British boxer to unify a division with four belts.

The duo fight in front of a crowd of 3,000 exceedingly lucky fight fans at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas in a super lightweight battle that promises to be historic regardless of the outcome.

At the UFC Performance Institute in Nevada, Taylor has enlisted the assistance of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and renowned trainer Ben Davison.

Despite being a betting favourite, Taylor knows he’ll be facing one of the biggest challenges of his career when he faces Ramirez, who is at 26-0.

Taylor has stated an interest in defending the belts in the UK in the future, at either Easter Road or Edinburgh Castle, if he wins.

“Weigh in done & dusted. Time to relax and ready for tomorrow  #TTT #Undisputed” Tweeted by Josh Taylor

The ring walks for the main event are expected at around 4 am UK time, with the undercard kicking off at 1 am

Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor go toe to toe in Las Vegas to take all four belts

Taylor vs Ramirez fight prediction

This has the potential to be another truly epic Taylor fight as two undefeated, unified world champions go head to head after some heated final pre-bout exchanges this week.

It could legitimately go either way and you can easily make a case for both men, but we’re backing the Scot to make history with a hard-fought points victory.

