Kamyab Jawan’s Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme: 10,000 businesses have been developed

Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives presided over a meeting in Islamabad to address initiatives undertaken under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Kamyab Jawan Programme (PMKJP) by the National Vocational & Technical Education Commission (NAVTEC) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, the Chairman of the NAVTEC, the Executive Director of the HEC, and other senior government officials attended the meeting.

Minister Umar was given a comprehensive briefing on the PMKJP’s initiatives for youth growth.

According to Muhammad Usman Dar, the SAPM for Youth Affairs, 10,000 businesses have been developed with funds from the Kamyab Jawan’s Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES). He stated that Rs. 8 billion has already been disbursed and that another Rs. 5 billion will be disbursed by the end of June.

Dar went on to say that the Rs. 10 billion Skills for All initiative is targeted at revitalizing Pakistan’s TVET market. He also explained that the project’s 14 components revolve around the development of 75 High Tech Skills Centers, the National Employment Exchange Tool, Business Incubation Centers, and teacher skill up-gradation, among other things.

The Chairman of the NAVTEC informed the meeting attendees that more than 30,000 students have received vocational training in traditional and high-tech fields through the Kamyab Jawan’s Skills for All scheme.

Minister Umar requested that surveys should be performed to gather input on these measures’ effectiveness, efficacy, and effects. He went on to say that the employability of qualified students should be the highest priority when it comes to vocational preparation and capacity development for youth.

The HEC’s Executive Director announced that the HEC intends to create 12 Kamyab Jawan Sports Academies in various universities across Pakistan. The HEC has also planned the Green Youth Movement program, which will see the establishment of Green Clubs in various universities in order to mobilize youth for environmental and cleanliness conservation.

Minister Umar stressed that the Prime Minister’s top priority is the youth and that the government is doing everything possible to support their growth and empowerment. He went on to say that youth-related programs must be scaled up to increase their effectiveness.