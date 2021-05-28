Karachi: Rangers And Police Conduct Joint Operation, 5 Accused Arrested

A joint operation was carried out by Rangers and police in Karachi in which 5 accused were arrested.

According to details, Rangers and police conducted a joint operation in the Old Golimar area of ​​Karachi on the basis of intelligence information in which 5 accused were arrested.

According to sources, the accused were involved in extortion and drug trafficking.

The spokesman said that the arrested accused include Arsalan alias Mathu alias Sindhi, Mohammad Bilal alias Billo, Owais alias Pathan, Zameer and Mohammad Hamza.

The spokesman said the accused were involved in more than 200 cases of extortion, drug trafficking, robbery, street crime and mobile phone snatching.

Weapons and drugs were also recovered from the suspects, the spokesman said.

The spokesman added that the accused had confessed that they had been working at the drug den of Kashif Dada, a notorious drug dealer in Old Golimar and the accused had been involved in firing on and injuring members of the anti-drug gang.