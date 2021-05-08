Double Click 970×250

Kate Middleton’s ‘Hold Still’ photo book launched

08th May, 2021. 04:13 pm
Kate Middleton Hold Still

Kate Middleton on Friday released the photobook “Hold Still” which consists of portraits taken by the public. The photographs depict the lifestyles of British people under the COVID-19 Pandemic lockdown.

Funds raised from the sale of the book will be given to the National Portrait Gallery and the British mental health facility, Mind. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their official Instagram account on Friday shared photographs and a video displaying Kate Middleton with the book.

As per the caption on the post “The Duchess of Cambridge is working with The Book Fairies to distribute free copies of her Hold Still book on its launch day.” The Book Fairies is an enterprise that encourages people to pass on books after they have read them, leaving them in locations for others to discover and enjoy.

The concept is that the book will be passed on, which will allow others to read the book. Hold Still is a project launched by the Duchess after the first lockdown.

