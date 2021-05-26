Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Mexican Police Chief Killed as Assailants Fired 200 bullets

Shamraiz KhalidSenior Editor

26th May, 2021. 08:08 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Mexican Police Chief Killed

Mexican Police Chief Killed: While driving to Mexico’s northwestern Sinaloa state capital, Culiacán, police chief Joel Ernesto Soto has been killed. Gunmen had fired some 200 bullets at the car, said local police. The convoy of the same police chief was attacked near the city of Mazatlan some three weeks ago which Soto survived.

The State of Sinaloa is notorious for gang violence with the Sinaloa cartel the most deadly and violent. Who is behind the attack on Soto is still unclear. Soto had been on leave and was returning from a trip to see his family when he was ambushed, said Sinaloa’s state security secretary, Cristóbal Castañeda.

The Mexican Police Chief killed was travelling with his bodyguards but had decided to keep a ‘low profile’ and travelled in a ‘discreet car’ when he was attacked, said Mr Castañeda. Two months prior, 13 police officers and agents from the state prosecutor’s office in central Mexico state were killed by gunmen.

500 police officers were murdered in Mexico last year as many are targeted by the country’s powerful criminal gangs and drug-trafficking cartels.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Officer Who Foiled Grand Mosque Attack Calls On Saudi Foreign Minister
4 hours ago
Officer Who Foiled Grand Mosque Attack Calls On Saudi Foreign Minister

During the Friday sermon last Friday, a man tried to climb the...
Vesak Day
5 hours ago
Pakistan Wishes Buddhists a happy and peaceful Vesak Day

Pakistan has on Wednesday felicitates all the Buddhists who are celebrating Vesak...
Syria: Presidential Election Continues, West Condemns Voting Process
5 hours ago
Syria: Presidential Election Continues, West Condemns Voting Process

Voting for the presidential election began this evening in Syria. President Bashar...
India: Cyclone 'Yaas' Destroys Thousands Of Homes, Kolkata Airport Closed
6 hours ago
India: Cyclone ‘Yaas’ Destroys Thousands Of Homes, Kolkata Airport Closed

In eastern India, a powerful Cyclone 'Yaas' destroyed thousands of houses and...
Social Media Apps To Ban In India
6 hours ago
Social Media Apps May Face A Complete Ban In India If Failed To comply with New IT Rules

Popular social media giants including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp could face...
US
6 hours ago
US Secretary of State in Cairo to shore up Gaza truce

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Cairo for talks...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Tokyo Olympics
11 mins ago
One Person Tested Positive For Coronavirus During Olympic Test Events

On Wednesday, the Tokyo 2020 president said that during Olympic test events...
Suhana khan
1 hour ago
Shahrukh Khan Daughter’s Suhana khan gets a marriage proposal

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri khan’s daughter Suhana Khan gets a marriage proposal...
Sanjay Dutt
1 hour ago
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt receives Golden Visa for UAE

Bollywood actor, Sanjay Dutt has been granted the UAE Golden Visa, he...
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed
2 hours ago
Sheikh Rashid Arrives In Karachi On A Two-Day Visit

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has arrived in Karachi today (May 26th)...