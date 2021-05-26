Mexican Police Chief Killed as Assailants Fired 200 bullets

Mexican Police Chief Killed: While driving to Mexico’s northwestern Sinaloa state capital, Culiacán, police chief Joel Ernesto Soto has been killed. Gunmen had fired some 200 bullets at the car, said local police. The convoy of the same police chief was attacked near the city of Mazatlan some three weeks ago which Soto survived.

The State of Sinaloa is notorious for gang violence with the Sinaloa cartel the most deadly and violent. Who is behind the attack on Soto is still unclear. Soto had been on leave and was returning from a trip to see his family when he was ambushed, said Sinaloa’s state security secretary, Cristóbal Castañeda.

The Mexican Police Chief killed was travelling with his bodyguards but had decided to keep a ‘low profile’ and travelled in a ‘discreet car’ when he was attacked, said Mr Castañeda. Two months prior, 13 police officers and agents from the state prosecutor’s office in central Mexico state were killed by gunmen.

500 police officers were murdered in Mexico last year as many are targeted by the country’s powerful criminal gangs and drug-trafficking cartels.