Miss Universe 2020 Photos: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza wins the pagaent

Miss Universe 2020

Miss Peru Janick Castillo and Miss Brazil Julia Gama were beaten out by Miss Mexico in the top three as she became Miss Universe 2020.

Copy of 121907-01-03-1621223342614
Miss Mexico Andrea Meza (Left) and Miss Brazil (Right) are joined by the Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi on stage at the Miss Universe pageant.

 

Copy of 121915-01-03-1621223330899
Mexico’s Andrea Meza named Miss Universe 2020 at the pageant’s final held at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

 

Copy of 121917-01-03-1621223333832
The Mexican beauty overcame competition from 74 other women representing their respective countries.

 

Copy of 121913-01-03-1621223348351
With an educational background in software engineering, Meza came out on top in the final two with Miss Brazil on Sunday as the announcer screamed “Viva Mexico!”

 

Copy of 121916-01-03-1621223327888
Meza took her first walk on stage as Miss Universe 2020 after she was crowned by the previous winner of the coveted title. 

 

20210517 tunzi
Holding the Miss Universe title since December 2019, Tunzi is a public relations professional who became the first Black woman from South Africa to win the pageant. Due to the pandemic, last year’s ceremony was cancelled.

 

20210517 miss universe 2020
Model and 2012 Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo and “Access Hollywood’s” Mario Lopez hosted the ceremony. The event was broadcasted live from Hollywood, Florida.

 

20210517 miss universe

Miss Mexico, Andrea Meza poses onstage.

 

20210517 Paula
President Miss Universe Organization, Paula M. Shugart, stated that months of rigorous planning was involved and the guidelines adopted were similar to November 2020 Miss USA competition held in Memphis.

 

Copy of 121914-01-03-1621223345467
Miss Mexico crowned Miss Universe 2020.

Copy of 102510-01-03-1621223339489
Andrea Meza onstage in the Miss Universe National Costume Show.

 

Copy of 121938-01-03-1621223336447

 

 

