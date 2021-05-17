Miss Universe 2020 Photos: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza wins the pagaent

Miss Peru Janick Castillo and Miss Brazil Julia Gama were beaten out by Miss Mexico in the top three as she became Miss Universe 2020.



Miss Mexico Andrea Meza (Left) and Miss Brazil (Right) are joined by the Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi on stage at the Miss Universe pageant.



Mexico’s Andrea Meza named Miss Universe 2020 at the pageant’s final held at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.





The Mexican beauty overcame competition from 74 other women representing their respective countries.



With an educational background in software engineering, Meza came out on top in the final two with Miss Brazil on Sunday as the announcer screamed “Viva Mexico!”



Meza took her first walk on stage as Miss Universe 2020 after she was crowned by the previous winner of the coveted title.



Holding the Miss Universe title since December 2019, Tunzi is a public relations professional who became the first Black woman from South Africa to win the pageant. Due to the pandemic, last year’s ceremony was cancelled.



Model and 2012 Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo and “Access Hollywood’s” Mario Lopez hosted the ceremony. The event was broadcasted live from Hollywood, Florida.

Miss Mexico, Andrea Meza poses onstage.



President Miss Universe Organization, Paula M. Shugart, stated that months of rigorous planning was involved and the guidelines adopted were similar to November 2020 Miss USA competition held in Memphis.





Miss Mexico crowned Miss Universe 2020.



Andrea Meza onstage in the Miss Universe National Costume Show.