Mortar Shell Hits Afghan Wedding, Kills at Least 10

A mortar shell hits a house during a wedding ceremony in Afghanistan’s Kapisa province, killing 10 civilians and injuring eight others.

According to Afghan security officials, a mortar shell fell on a house in Tagab district on Saturday evening, where clashes between the Taliban and Afghan security forces continued.

Provincial police, on the other hand, have blamed the Taliban for the mortar attack, while a Taliban spokesman has denied the allegations.

A Taliban spokesman said mortar shells were fired by Afghan security forces in the area.

Earlier, an Alberoni University bus blown up in Afghanistan which killed four lecturers and 13 people were left injured.

The university bus was targeted in the Bagram district of Parwan province.

The bus was carrying about 20 teachers and other staff. The blast was so severe that the vehicle was completely destroyed and passengers were badly trapped in the bus after the blast.

Rescue workers evacuated the passengers from the bus and transported them to a nearby hospital, where the deaths of four lecturers were confirmed.

The blast injured 13 people, most of them being teachers and professors. According to hospital sources and reports, the death toll is expected to rise as six of the injured are in critical condition, while some teachers have lost limbs.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.