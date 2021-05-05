The ‘New Honda City’ is finally coming to Pakistan after more than a decade. But Honda’s latest teaser has revealed a detail which has Pakistani car enthusiast worried.

According to the latest video released by the automobile giant, the shape of the DRL on the new car has been revealed and they seem to give away the silhouette of the headlights. Those with keen observation have rightly pointed out that the headlight design of the new City is that of a 6th generation Honda City.

The 6th Generation Honda City was launched in 2014 around the world. It won several accolades in global markets and was one of the most popular subcompact sedans in automobile markets of India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan and even China.

Consumers could get the vehicle in several powertrain options including a hybrid variant. The most popular option is that 1.5 litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine with an output of 120 horsepower and 145 Nm torque. The car is a 2-wheel drive with a 5 gear manual or CVT automatic transmission.

Other features include electronic stability control, ABS, Variable stability assist (VSA), Hill-start assists, Smart Infotainment System with Bluetooth Connectivity, reversing camera, parking sensors, keyless entry and go, cruise control, and many others. It is unknown what features will we be getting when the car is introduced in the Pakistani market.

A rebadged version of the 6th gen Honda City that was offered in Japan from 2014 to 2020, came to Pakistan in the form of Honda Grace. However, this particular model of City has been replaced globally with the 7th gen Honda City.

The introduction of the globally discontinued, 6th gen Honda City in Pakistan has been received with criticism by the Pakistani market. The reason is that the world gets to enjoy the 7th gen Honda City with its latest feature while the Pakistani market is being given an old variant.

This is not the first time that it’s happening in the Pakistani automobile landscape as evident from the introduction of Hyundai Elantra and KIA Sorento. While globally the cars were reintroduced with a newer variant while the variants introduced here were old.

Honda Atlas has been the target of a lot of criticism due to their alleged practice of introducing old products at extravagant prices. And now with the threat of another old car coming to Pakistan, it seems that the company continues the trend.