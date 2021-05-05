Double Click 970×250

“No Truth” to the news about exam cancellation of class 9 and 11, states Shafqat Mehmood

05th May, 2021. 09:08 pm
Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood has stated that “there is no truth” to the rumour about exam cancellation of class 9 and 11

The minister, from his Twitter handle, confirmed that examination for class 9 and 11 will take place according to the time table of the respective boards. There were speculations that due to the rising trend of positive COVID-19 cases in the country, the authorities were considering promoting the class 9 and 11 students without examinations.

