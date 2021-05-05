Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood has stated that “there is no truth” to the rumour about exam cancellation of class 9 and 11

Class 9 and 11 exams will take place according to the time table of the respective boards. No truth in rumours that they will not be held — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) May 5, 2021

The minister, from his Twitter handle, confirmed that examination for class 9 and 11 will take place according to the time table of the respective boards. There were speculations that due to the rising trend of positive COVID-19 cases in the country, the authorities were considering promoting the class 9 and 11 students without examinations.