Opposition Would’ve Sold Pakistan If Imran Khan Wasn’t The PM: Farrukh Habib

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

02nd May, 2021. 12:10 am
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said “If Imran Khan was not the Prime Minister, Opposition would have sold Pakistan.”

Talking on the National Debate program of Pakistan’s No. 1 news channel Bol News, Farrukh Habib said that the Prime Minister keeps reviewing the performance of the ministers, we have reduced our expenditure and exports in the country are increasing.

Criticizing the opposition, Farrukh Habib said,

“Imran Khan is standing firm against Opposition. If Imran Khan was not the Prime Minister, Opposition would have sold Pakistan.”

He added that PTI’s votes are increasing in Daska, however, the ruling party is facing challenges in Karachi.

While criticizing PML-N on BOL News Channel’s program National Debate, the federal minister said,

“They kill themselves and put the blame on someone else.”

Farrukh Habib highlighted that,

“Imran Khan has set the standard of accountability, one thing has been proved that no one can blackmail Imran Khan.”

Farrukh Habib further said that Bilawal Bhutto had raised the slogan Imran Khan step forward, we are with you, Shahbaz Sharif had said let’s do the charter of economy, these two parties wanted to get NRO somehow, they did not to get NRO, so they made PDM.

He said that every day that comes is a challenge for every government, PDM had created a storm of tea cups, dragging on the streets became allies at one time, these people betrayed each other.

Imran Khan had earlier said that if we put our hands on them, they will come together. PTI believes in democracy and consultation.

The federal minister also highlighted the importance of media in PTI’s victory.

“Imran Khan has come to power only because of the media.”

